Idaho governor candidate Ammon Bundy arrested at hospital

'Demand an end to medical tyranny'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 13, 2022 at 4:44pm
(Photo courtesy Twitter / Ammon Bundy)

(Photo courtesy Twitter / Ammon Bundy)

(GATEWAY PUNDIT) -- Idaho gubernatorial candidate Ammon Bundy was arrested on Saturday for refusing to leave a hospital.

Bundy was apparently protesting a 10-month-old baby that had been taken to the hospital by the Meridian Police after they received a Health and Welfare referral reference.

The Meridian Police said in a statement that the baby was “suffering from severe malnourishment.”

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Idaho governor candidate Ammon Bundy arrested at hospital
