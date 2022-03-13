Idaho governor candidate Ammon Bundy arrested at hospital

(GATEWAY PUNDIT) -- Idaho gubernatorial candidate Ammon Bundy was arrested on Saturday for refusing to leave a hospital.
Bundy was apparently protesting a 10-month-old baby that had been taken to the hospital by the Meridian Police after they received a Health and Welfare referral reference.
Today hundreds of people gathered with us at St. Luke’s in Boise to demand an end to medical tyranny and a prompt return of Baby Cyrus to his loving parents. Thank you to everyone who showed up to support the Anderson family. pic.twitter.com/CiFSzINIcu
— Ammon Bundy (@RealABundy) March 13, 2022
The Meridian Police said in a statement that the baby was “suffering from severe malnourishment.”
