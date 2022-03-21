Invasion USA

My wife, Gena, and I were watching another round of news about the disastrous war in Ukraine, and our hearts were breaking again for the people there. We feel like most people around the world and in America, and we pray for the loss of life and the stop to that senseless war. We also pray for 3 million Ukrainians who have been torn from their homes and country.

While we have many concerns for the invasion abroad, I want to address an invasion happening right now in the USA that has been and is literally dismantling our republic and killing Americans every day. I also want to address the hypocrisy of the U.S. federal government giving Ukraine $1 billion dollars and massive military artillery to protect their borders while we abandon our borders to allow cartels, human trafficking, sexual predators and murderers to cross every day.

One of my biggest action films was "Invasion U.S.A." The title now has become representative of one of my greatest nightmares and concerns for our country. Let me explain.

We live in the great Lone Star state of Texas, so we experience the problems of illegal immigration every day. Houston was just named the "Murder Capital of the U.S," leading Chicago, NYC and L.A. in homicides.

Illegal immigration is literally feeding the rising rates of murder and other violent crime in Houston and every other major U.S. city, yet progressive politicians are turning a blind eye to this fact and liberal media aren't sharing it.

A Government Accountability Office (GAO) report revealed about 12 Americans a day are killed by illegal immigrants, though some try to challenge those findings.

What opponents can't challenge is that Texas is the only state in our union that monitors the numbers of murders by illegals. For example, in 2015, illegal immigrants were convicted of 51 homicides, and legal immigrants were convicted of 15 homicides. And that's only in Texas. Multiply that number for other large states, and even halve it for those smaller, and we are still left with a colossal and grave national safety issue that hits even the most remote parts of America, as was witnessed a few years ago by the heinous murders of Mollie Tibbets in rural Iowa or police officer Ronil Singh in rural California.

Breitbart News reported, "Nearly 95 percent of foreign nationals in federal prison are illegal aliens, while the Bureau of Prisons data has revealed that about one-in-five inmates are foreign-born. There are close to 40,000 criminal illegal and legal immigrants incarcerated in federal prisons across the country, making up about 21 percent of the total federal prison population. [117,994 illegal immigrants and 43,618 legal immigrants were incarcerated in 2016 alone.] Nearly all of those inmates are from Central and South America, resulting in a cost to U.S. taxpayers of about $1.4 billion every year."

If you don't believe the U.S. has a border crisis, I'll allow a far greater source than me to prove it to you.

There's no better man to speak about the issue than Raul L. Ortiz, who became the 25th chief of the United States Border Patrol on Aug. 15, 2021.

With 30 years of experience as a Border Patrol agent, as the U.S. Customs website says, "He oversees domestic border security operations outside the Ports of Entry along our nation's borders, which includes more than 5,000 miles with Canada, nearly 2,000 miles with Mexico, hundreds of coastal miles, and our territories in the Caribbean. He proudly leads more than 20,000 Border Patrol Agents and Professional Staff across the country as they perform the homeland security mission."

Back a few years ago when President Trump declared a national emergency to our border crisis, and Nancy Pelosi called his national emergency an "illusion," Mr. Ortiz was the Rio Grande Valley Sector Texas Border Patrol chief. Ortiz then oversaw border security for 277 miles of the U.S.-Mexico border and about 315 miles up the shoreline of the Gulf of Mexico.

Ortiz explained that there was nothing at all "manufactured" about the "border crisis." In just a single day back then, he said he "apprehended 133 people from different countries other than Central America and Mexico … from Pakistan, India, Romania, China, on and on and on."

Yes, you read that right: 133 migrants from different countries other than Central America and Mexico: people from India, Romania, China, Pakistan and other countries were apprehended in a single day before crossing illegally into the U.S. And that's what happened on just a single sector – a 277-mile stretch of our 2,000-mile southern border.

Chief Ortiz clarified that he was indeed talking about one day: "Just in this sector alone 450 people were apprehended total. We continue to see increases. We are averaging about 620 a day in this sector [alone]." (And keep in mind that Ortiz explained that at many border areas it takes only "15 [or] 20 seconds" to get into our country.)

Has anything changed since a few years ago? Ortiz reported just a few weeks ago, in February, now as 25th chief of the United States Border Patrol: "Rio Grande Valley continues being ground zero for us."

"Apprehensions in the Valley remain highest compared to all sectors. So far, about 26% of all immigrants encountered by Border Patrol this year happened in the area. Migration flows shifted last year, however; and now Yuma and Del Rio claim 15% and 19% of the total encounters," RGV News reported.

Just six months into the Biden administration, nearly 14,000 migrants were in Border Patrol facilities across the border, and checkpoints were being abandoned by overloaded Border Patrol agents.

And as far as the future illegal immigration, Ortiz said, "But, I will tell you, when you think about the global strife, I expect that our numbers are going to increase."

Are we really not concerned that there's even one bad apple trying to cross into our country right now?

Let's consider both the potential of terrorists and other criminals presently coming into the U.S.

I realize what a 2017 State Department report stated: There is "no credible evidence terrorist groups sent operatives via Mexico into the United States." But that's referring to the past. What about the future?

What liberal politicians and mainstream media are not telling you is what the rest of that report said: "The U.S. southern border remains vulnerable to potential terrorist transit. …" Why would we leave it that way?

What they also aren't telling you is that terrorists ARE attempting to enter our country right now. For proof of that, simply read the National Review's report: "Yes, We've Nabbed Terrorists on the Southern Border."

As far back as 2012, after Osama bin Laden was killed, even the liberal Los Angeles Times reported that his private papers revealed he apparently sought an operative with a valid Mexican passport, according to U.S. Intelligent analysts.

So, what's to stop a future terrorist from Mexico or one of the other 133 countries from being in the mix of those trying to cross illegally right now? Does that really sound so farfetched? Couldn't a wall or bigger barrier help to deter or prevent it?

If potential terrorists entering our country isn't enough to declare another national emergency, consider this statement from John Jones, chief of the Intelligence Counter-terrorism Division with the Texas Department of Public Safety: "In the last seven years (in Texas), over 4,000 illegal aliens have been incarcerated for sexual assault. 62% of them are sexual assault against children."

Did you read that number of child sexual predators, Mrs. Pelosi, or are they an illusion too?

Shouldn't U.S. children matter so much to all of us that we do everything within our power to protect them from domestic and alien predators, including the willingness to declare a national emergency or build a barrier wall at the border? Why doesn't Biden declare the border crisis a national emergency like President Trump did? Why does Biden send $1 billion and tons of military hardware to help Ukraine yet stops building the border wall or refuses to send military backup to our borders?

Chief Ortiz added that what most people don't realize is that cartels are also "making tons of money" off of everyone who crosses into the U.S. illegally: "1.7 million dollars a week are made into the cartel's pockets from the unaccompanied children and family units that are crossing in this area alone."

According to NPR, migrants not only become unwilling mules to smuggle drugs for cartels, but they're also robbed, kidnapped and their families are extorted. According to the Daily Beast, cartels have so much power over immigrant routes into the U.S. that they daily rape, murder and ransom children for human trafficking, prostitution rings and "may even be harvesting their organs for the U.S. black market."

So, if protecting U.S. families isn't enough incentive for liberal Washington politicians to build a wall and bolster border security, what about protecting migrant children and families too by building a barrier and reducing the cartel's power and extortive criminalities against those on the other side of the border?

And what about other illegal contraband? It is estimated that 2,000 illegal weapons cross the U.S.-Mexico border each day. Just imagine how they are used and the type of people who purchase them.

Larry Hatfield, special adviser for Grimes County True Blue Foundation, president of Eagle Investigation and Protection Services as well as a veteran board member for Crime Stoppers of Houston, put it well: "Some of our citizens want to minimize or eliminate our Second Amendment right to bear arms, while advocating little or no immigrant regulation on our southern border. Shouldn't they be more concerned with the smuggling of illegal weapons, the horrors of human trafficking and the scourge of illegal drugs?"

Speaking of drugs, shouldn't it matter that Mexico is now the dominant source of fentanyl (and meth) being trafficked into the U.S.? Another heart-wrenching, record-breaking number of Americans died from this drug, estimated at 105,752 overdoses in just the 12-month period ending October 2021. Sadly, these numbers will continue to climb as NPR just reported Mexican cartels are increasing their production of fentanyl and meth because it's so easily carted into and sold in our country.

Is 100,000 dead Americans not enough incentive for the feds to continue to build a border wall and post military personnel at hots spots for illegal crossings and contraband?

I could say so much more, but I'm already well over my allotted column space. For more jaw-dropping information about the real border crisis our government and media are not telling you about, please see my two-part previous column: "7 Clear and Present Dangers at the U.S. Borders and Ports: Part 1 and Part 2." They include but are not excluded to: identity theft, drug and gun trafficking, human smuggling and trafficking, and many other gang and criminal alien mayhem, including brainwashing and preying upon U.S. children through social media.

Anyone who knows me knows that I love and respect all peoples around the world. I've filmed my major motion action films in so many countries, and have had such great experiences in doing so.

Gena and I truly love America, what our founders established and that we are a great melting pot of immigrants from all over the world. I join the host of Americans around the country who are truly colorblind, and treat all people with the respect and dignity that they deserve as children of God.

At the same time, I believe in law and order. I believe without it there is chaos and anarchy. And right now, that is exactly what is still happening at our borders, sadly increasing under the Biden administration. I also have many black-belt friends and teachers that live in Mexico that are hindered by this crisis to even be able to visit the U.S. legally to attend our annual United Fighting Arts Federation (UFAF) Convention in Las Vegas.

When many advocate "Build bridges, not walls," that's great for bringing in law-abiding immigrants. But what if the bridges we've built are ushering in streams of criminals, which they are? Are we not enabling or aiding and abetting the crimes they commit in our country at the same time?

I'm not interested in pushing anyone's politics. I'm only concerned in doing what is right and best for our country and people everywhere. We need to welcome immigrants the way our founders did, and leave our prejudice at the door. But we need to do it in a way that is not breaking our laws, dismantling our republic or jeopardizing the safety and health of our citizens.

Ukraine is a big and hot issue right now. U.S. illegal immigration deserves to be an even bigger one.

Until the U.S. southern border crisis is resolved, I pray Biden and all Washington politicians are haunted by the words of President Ronald Reagan, who said, "A nation that cannot control its borders is not a nation."

Please write or call the president and your representatives today to demand more action be taken to bolster our borders from "Invasion USA." Tell them Chuck sent you!

