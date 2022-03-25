Iranian women: Why is U.N. installing our oppressor as global guardian of gender equality?

(CNS NEWS) – The Iranian regime on Friday joins the United Nation’s top gender equality body for a four-year term, the outcome of a controversial secret ballot election last spring in which at least a dozen liberal democracies voted for Iran.

The election of Iran onto the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW), “the world’s leading intergovernmental body exclusively dedicated to the promotion of gender equality and the empowerment of women,” came despite appeals from Iranian women’s rights advocates and others.

On Friday, the Islamic Republic of Iran joins the U.N. Women’s Rights Commission,” commented Hillel Neuer, executive director of the Geneva-based NGO U.N. Watch.

