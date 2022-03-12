IRS is targeting Christians, says prominent pastor

(TODD STARNES) – Dr. Robert Jeffress, the pastor of First Baptist Dallas, told the Todd Starnes Show the Biden administration is using its agencies, including the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) to target Christians.

When host Todd Starnes asked the “Encouragement From a Place Called Heaven” author about Christian persecution, he said it is coming to America through the government.

“In many ways, it’s already here,” Jeffress said. “The government is going to get an in-road into the church through regulations, and through the Internal Revenue Service.”

Read the full story ›