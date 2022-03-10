A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Israel plans to airlift tens of thousands of Ukrainian Jews

'Instead of people waiting for planes, we will have planes waiting for people'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 9, 2022 at 8:39pm
(HAARETZ) -- Israel is gearing for a major airlift of Ukrainian Jews who have fled to bordering countries, leaders of the Jewish Agency announced on Wednesday.

“If all goes well, we will bring tens of thousands to Israel in the coming year,” said Yaakov Hagoel, acting chairman of the Jewish Agency, in a press briefing conducted via Zoom. Hagoel arrived in Poland on Tuesday to oversee preparations for bringing growing numbers of Jewish refugees from Ukraine to Israel. Many of these refugees are being housed in shelters in Warsaw, after having crossed the Ukrainian-Polish border near Lviv.

“Instead of hundreds a week, there will be thousands of immigrants from Ukraine each week,” said Hagoel. “And instead of people waiting for planes, we will have planes waiting for people.”

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
