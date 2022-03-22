Why Israel is spooked by Russia's militarism, alliance with China

"And it shall come to pass at the same time when Gog shall come against the land of Israel, saith the Lord God, that my fury shall come up in my face." – Ezekiel 38:18

If you believe in the promises of the Bible, this is one prophecy you should know.

I started thinking about when I was first given a copy of Hal Lindsey's bestselling book of the 1970s, "The Late Great Planet Earth."

It was my introduction to the book of Ezekiel – and, later, to the whole Bible.

Later, I would spend a lot of time in Israel where I got an appreciation of how Russian-Israelis and Israelis generally took the matter gravely seriously.

Suddenly, we should all thinking about it. It really is the end times.

It seems to me that Vladimir Putin is a type of Gog – either it's a Russian or it's their Chinese sponsors.

Here's what the prophet Ezekiel says, chapter 38, verses 1-14:

"And the word of the Lord came unto me, saying, Son of man, set thy face against Gog, the land of Magog, the chief prince of Meshech and Tubal, and prophesy against him, And say, Thus saith the Lord God; Behold, I am against thee, O Gog, the chief prince of Meshech and Tubal: And I will turn thee back, and put hooks into thy jaws, and I will bring thee forth, and all thine army, horses and horsemen, all of them clothed with all sorts of armour, even a great company with bucklers and shields, all of them handling swords: Persia, Ethiopia, and Libya with them; all of them with shield and helmet: Gomer, and all his bands; the house of Togarmah of the north quarters, and all his bands: and many people with thee. Be thou prepared, and prepare for thyself, thou, and all thy company that are assembled unto thee, and be thou a guard unto them. After many days thou shalt be visited: in the latter years thou shalt come into the land that is brought back from the sword, and is gathered out of many people, against the mountains of Israel, which have been always waste: but it is brought forth out of the nations, and they shall dwell safely all of them. Thou shalt ascend and come like a storm, thou shalt be like a cloud to cover the land, thou, and all thy bands, and many people with thee. Thus saith the Lord God; It shall also come to pass, that at the same time shall things come into thy mind, and thou shalt think an evil thought: And thou shalt say, I will go up to the land of unwalled villages; I will go to them that are at rest, that dwell safely, all of them dwelling without walls, and having neither bars nor gates, To take a spoil, and to take a prey; to turn thine hand upon the desolate places that are now inhabited, and upon the people that are gathered out of the nations, which have gotten cattle and goods, that dwell in the midst of the land. Sheba, and Dedan, and the merchants of Tarshish, with all the young lions thereof, shall say unto thee, Art thou come to take a spoil? hast thou gathered thy company to take a prey? to carry away silver and gold, to take away cattle and goods, to take a great spoil? Therefore, son of man, prophesy and say unto Gog, Thus saith the Lord God; In that day when my people of Israel dwelleth safely, shalt thou not know it?"

Ezekiel 38 and 39 has to be one of the most specific prophecies ever written, about 2,600 years ago. It tells of a war against Israel by a band of familiar and unfamiliar enemies coming to Israel – predicting not only that the Jewish state would first cease to exist for about 2,000 years, but establish itself again as the apple of God's eye. Some of the nations are familiar to us today – for instance, Persia, which is clearly modern-day Iran, a radical Sunni state allied with Russia and China on the verge of nuclear arms. Libya's mentioned too, as well as Dedan, formerly the name of Saudi Arabia, as well as Togarmah, the former name of Turkey. This army would be enormously powerful and large. He describes it motives. It describes the Israelis living at rest and safely, that the desolate places are now inhabited again.

But that's not all.

"And thou shalt come from thy place out of the north parts, thou, and many people with thee, all of them riding upon horses, a great company, and a mighty army: And thou shalt come up against my people of Israel, as a cloud to cover the land; it shall be in the latter days, and I will bring thee against my land, that the heathen may know me, when I shall be sanctified in thee, O Gog, before their eyes. Thus saith the Lord God; Art thou he of whom I have spoken in old time by my servants the prophets of Israel, which prophesied in those days many years that I would bring thee against them? And it shall come to pass at the same time when Gog shall come against the land of Israel, saith the Lord God, that my fury shall come up in my face. For in my jealousy and in the fire of my wrath have I spoken, Surely in that day there shall be a great shaking in the land of Israel; So that the fishes of the sea, and the fowls of the heaven, and the beasts of the field, and all creeping things that creep upon the earth, and all the men that are upon the face of the earth, shall shake at my presence, and the mountains shall be thrown down, and the steep places shall fall, and every wall shall fall to the ground. And I will call for a sword against him throughout all my mountains, saith the Lord God: every man's sword shall be against his brother. And I will plead against him with pestilence and with blood; and I will rain upon him, and upon his bands, and upon the many people that are with him, an overflowing rain, and great hailstones, fire, and brimstone. Thus will I magnify myself, and sanctify myself; and I will be known in the eyes of many nations, and they shall know that I am the Lord."

Here He describes this attack from the north and how God would defeat it – pestilence, overflowing raid, great hailstones, fire and brimstone. And he said He'd do this so people of many nations will know Him as the Lord. The weapons will take seven years to burn, He says in the next chapter – "to cleanse the land."

It seems to me, Vladmir Putin is at least a type of Gog – either he is or his masters in China. Both China and Russia are to the uttermost north of Israel.

Think about it.

Is this coincidence?

Or is it the description of another great future miracle of Yehovah?

