Jackson to recuse from Harvard Asian bias lawsuit

(FREE BEACON) – If she is confirmed, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson will recuse herself from a lawsuit accusing Harvard of discrimination against Asian applicants that the Supreme Court will hear this fall.

The judge revealed her plans in an exchange Wednesday afternoon with Sen. Ted Cruz (R., Texas) during her confirmation hearings. Jackson sits on Harvard's Board of Overseers, one of the university's two governing boards, which triggered speculation about her connection to the case as soon as she was nominated.

The lawsuit broadly accuses Harvard of discriminating against Asians and racially balancing each admitted class. It also urges the Court to overturn precedents that authorized race-conscious admissions. The Harvard case is bundled with a similar case involving the University of North Carolina. If the disputes are disaggregated, Jackson may be able to participate in the UNC case.

