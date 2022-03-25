James Dobson: 'Some murderous tyrants need to be taken out'

James Dobson, the founder of the James Dobson Family Institute, the host of the "Family Talk" radio programs, and adviser to multiple presidents on family issues, says there are times in history that there are evil people who simply need to be "taken out."

"Some murderous tyrants need to be 'taken out' to save innocent lives. That, at least, is my view," he wrote in his online April newsletter to supporters.

He cited the horrific images of the violence being done to the "gentle people of Ukraine."

"Images of their plight are ever on my mind. How can I write about anything else? Recently, Fox News showed a heart-wrenching video of a man carrying a baby wrapped in a blanket. The child, perhaps one-year-old, had been hit in the head by shrapnel from a Russian bomb. Behind them was the baby's mother who was weeping bitterly as they approached a makeshift hospital. The baby died a few minutes later."

He called out the "brutality" of the Russian army's bombing of a maternity hospital, as well as a children's hospital.

"I thought again today about the devastated people who are suffering every deprivation. They have little food for themselves or their children. Many of them are huddled in unheated ruins without medical supplies, electricity or even water. What also gnaws at my soul is the fracturing of families that is occurring. More than three million refugees, mostly women, children and widows, have fled to Poland, Hungary and other countries in Eastern Europe, knowing they may never see their loved ones again. Some of the refugee children caught a final glimpse of their fathers at a train or bus station as they kissed them goodbye before rushing back into combat against impossible odds. These patriots have lost everything!"

He explained, "There is one man responsible for this human suffering. It is Vladimir Putin, the Russian despot who has inflicted untold horror on the citizens of Ukraine. Senator Lindsey Graham said a few weeks ago that someone within the Soviet system should 'take out' Putin. Sen. Graham has been criticized vigorously for his comment. I was shocked at first, but now believe he was right."

Dobson explained he lived through World War II as a child, and "I have wished as an adult that the German officer, Colonel Claus von Stauffenberg, had been successful when he attempted to kill Adolf Hitler on June 20, 1944. He placed a bomb under 'Der Fuhrer's' table, which exploded violently. Somehow, Hitler survived the blast. Stauffenberg was executed that evening and the war continued for another bloody year."

He said, "What concerns me most about the Ukraine war is the role blackmail appears to be playing in Russia's hands, and how effectively it is working. Putin said that if America sends planes to defend Ukraine, Russia will retaliate by using nuclear weapons.4 President Biden and his advisors immediately got the message and changed their rhetoric. According to the brilliant commentator, Mark Levin, our President and his advisors have apparently decided that Ukraine must not be allowed to win. If Russia loses, Biden and the Pentagon have concluded that Putin will have been humiliated and backed into a corner. This, they believe, could lead to WWIII. That is an unthinkable outcome, of course, but yielding to nuclear blackmail can also be terrifying."

But he warned that Putin, if he succeeds in his demands for control in Ukraine, would not stop there.

"It would only be the beginning. His ultimate goal is to recapture the glory of the USSR, which collapsed in 1989," he said.

"Do I have an answer for the territorial ambitions of tyrants? Of course not! What I have written here could prove to be entirely off base. But it doesn't take a military strategist to perceive what Putin is up to. I'm convinced he will stop at nothing to achieve his objectives. Most importantly, I don't think our President has a clue about international affairs."

He said, however, that "Almighty God is active in the affairs of mankind. It does appear to me that we are entering what has been referred to by biblical scholars as 'end time events.' No one knows how human history will play out in the days ahead, but we can be sure they will be guided by His mighty hand."

Dobson has advised five presidents on family matters and was inducted in 2008 into the National Radio Hall of Fame.

He authored more than 70 books including, "The New Dare to Discipline," "The New Strong-Willed Child," "When God Doesn’t Make Sense" and "Bringing Up Boys."

