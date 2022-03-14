James Woods reveals 'only positive thing to emerge from pandemic'

James Woods is going public with what he believes is something truly positive to come out of the misery of more than two years of the coronavirus pandemic.

"The only positive thing to emerge from this pandemic was a well-earned contempt for the press and its unabashed political bias and criminal degree of irresponsibility," the politically active actor posted Monday in a since-deleted tweet.

Many in the news media in the U.S. and worldwide have been harshly criticized for parroting government officials without question, while viciously demeaning and censoring highly respected doctors and experts who dared to challenge the official COVID narrative, labeling them as "fringe"and "kooks."

Before it was removed, the actor's remark prompted plenty of comments among his his 2.4 million Twitter followers, including:

"This... and the realization that at least half of the population in western countries just believe whatever they are told to by politicians and MSM."

"That was there long before. It was just further verified."

"It was ... Then Russia and Ukraine happened. So now folks are back to being spoon fed."

"James, you are correct. People tuned in for information and were able to track propaganda first hand."

"The people that need to understand this still don't, though."

"It's certainly shown people for who they really are."

"I personally like the social distancing. Whether you believe in the pandemic or not people have come to the realization that it isn’t cool to stand so close to people you can feel their breath."

"The positive thing that emerged is that school shootings didn't occur for a year."

"When everything was shut down I was able to spend more time with my grown kids, reorganized my home, worked on the garden & learned to educate my patients via Zoom. There are always positives-we just have to look for them."

"Also, I think some people finally learned about personal hygiene and started washing their hands more often. Too many times I saw grown men leaving the bathroom without washing their hands. Absolutely disgusting."

"It's all marketing now. We're living the Dark Age of Marketing."

One person responded to Woods' statement with a photo of a U.N. soldier whose helmet is adjacent to a U.N slogan and logo, so it appears to read "UNinvolved in peace."

