Jill Biden invites congressional spouses to White House, sets nasty rules for the unvaxxed

First lady Jill Biden is reportedly hosting a soiree for congressional spouses at the White House, which you’d imagine would be a non-political social event for lawmaker’s wives and husbands to visit the People’s House and visit with the nation’s highest-serving political spouse.

Fun, innocent and professional, right?

Not in Joe and Jill Biden’s America, where even traditional, nonpartisan White House functions are grounds for political posturing and pandemic-era shunning.

Erika Donalds, wife to freshman Florida Congressman Byron Donalds, a pro-Trump, staunchly conservative Republican, tweeted a screenshot of the first lady’s COVID-19 guidelines for the event, and they’re even more arbitrary and discriminatory than you might expect.

“First Lady Jill Biden was kind enough to invite me & the other Congressional spouses to a reception at the White House,” Mrs. Donalds tweeted. “I just have to take a COVID test, & as an unvaccinated person (with natural immunity) I won’t be allowed to eat, drink, or talk to anyone. Should be a blast!”

First Lady Jill Biden was kind enough to invite me & the other Congressional spouses to a reception at the White House. I just have to take a COVID test, & as an unvaccinated person (with natural immunity) I won’t be allowed to eat, drink, or talk to anyone. Should be a blast! 🥂 pic.twitter.com/3guk1742BN — Erika Donalds (@ErikaDonalds) March 21, 2022

The screenshot of the purported invitation email stipulated that “Fully vaccinated guests are not required to wear a mask on the White House grounds. Guests who are not fully vaccinated must wear a mask at all times, including abstaining from eating or drinking, and maintain at least 6 feet distance from others while on the White House grounds.”

This is, of course, patently absurd, and it’s hard not to feel like it’s a bitter jab at the spouses of all those problematic members of Congress who have criticized the Biden administration’s heavy-handed vaccine mandates and masking protocols.

Just six days ago, the White House announced its 2022 tour schedule and detailed no such stringent masking requirements for random members of the public to visit the first lady’s home.

“The White House will continue to closely monitor the COVID-19 situation with guidance based on recommendations from the CDC, and other public health officials and medical experts, and reserves the right to adjust availability of the public tours as necessary to adhere to the latest health guidance,” the website read.

“Within the 10 days prior to the public tour, anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19, has had any COVID-19 symptoms, or been in close contact with someone confirmed or suspected to have COVID-19, should stay home,” it continued. “Face masks will be available when entering the White House complex for those who choose to wear them.”

That’s it.

So, it appears that tourist families visiting the capital for Spring Break can forsake masks should they so choose, vaccine status notwithstanding, but unvaccinated political spouses must mask up and avoid eating, drinking or getting within 6 feet of another human being if they haven’t gotten the jab.

Do we even need to point out that the spouses who haven’t gotten vaccinated are very likely to also be the spouses of President Joe Biden’s most vehement critics in Congress? No, I don’t think we do.

What’s more, as Daily Wire reporter Mary Margaret Olohan sarcastically noted, these stringent requirements don’t even make sense, as so many of us have been observing for two years is often the case with COVID-19 reduction measures.

We need hardly point out that vaccinated people can still spread COVID-19. How many high-profile, vaccine-enthusiast public figures have proven this to be the case?

We need hardly point out that vaccinated people can still spread COVID-19. How many high-profile, vaccine-enthusiast public figures have proven this to be the case?

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tested positive for COVID-19 on the very day that the massive Freedom Convoy rolled into Toronto to protest the requirement that truckers, who spend 90 percent of their time confined in the cab of a big rig, had to be vaccinated if they wanted to be allowed back into the country after crossing the border in the U.S.

What other possible aim could there be, if these are indeed first lady Jill Biden’s requirements for her congressional spouse reception, than to and single out and shame the unvaccinated dissidents whose lawmaker husbands and wives have been slamming her husband and his policies for over a year?

Even as the war in Ukraine seems to be serving as the ultimate cover for Democrats to slowly back away from the pandemic just in time for the November midterms, it seems that the White House couldn’t resist taking advantage of this sly opportunity to shun the unvaccinated.

What a disgrace.

