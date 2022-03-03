Keto diet may ease symptoms of multiple sclerosis, boosting mood and energy

(INSIDER) – A high-fat, low-carb ketogenic diet may help improve the lives of people with multiple sclerosis (MS), a chronic illness in which the immune system attacks and damages the nerves and spinal cord, new research suggests.
Researchers from the University of Virginia, the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, and Virginia Commonwealth University studied a group of 65 people with MS who followed a keto diet for six months. The results are included in a preliminary paper to be presented at the American Academy of Neurology's 74th Annual Meeting.
Advertisement - story continues below
Participants were instructed to eat no more than 20 grams of carbohydrates per day (fewer than in one medium banana or apple).
WND COMMENTING IS BACK!
Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.
Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is create a commenting account with Insticator and then you will be able to link past comments from Disqus into your new Insticator account. Due to the volume of comments, some older comments may currently be missing but will be uploaded soon! If you have any feedback or questions about your Insticator commenting account, please email them at: [email protected]