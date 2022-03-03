Keto diet may ease symptoms of multiple sclerosis, boosting mood and energy

(INSIDER) – A high-fat, low-carb ketogenic diet may help improve the lives of people with multiple sclerosis (MS), a chronic illness in which the immune system attacks and damages the nerves and spinal cord, new research suggests.

Researchers from the University of Virginia, the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, and Virginia Commonwealth University studied a group of 65 people with MS who followed a keto diet for six months. The results are included in a preliminary paper to be presented at the American Academy of Neurology's 74th Annual Meeting.

Participants were instructed to eat no more than 20 grams of carbohydrates per day (fewer than in one medium banana or apple).

