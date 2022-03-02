Only known unused ticket from Michael Jordan's NBA debut sells for record price

(YAHOO SPORTS) -- Mike Cole insists that, until a few months ago, he gladly would have accepted $500 in exchange for his unused ticket to Michael Jordan’s 1984 NBA debut.

Thankfully for him, nobody ever made him that lowball offer.

A ticket that Cole stashed for years in his basement alongside some other keepsakes turned out to have more than sentimental value. It was one of two tickets that nearly doubled the record for the most expensive vintage sports ticket when their auctions closed early Sunday morning.

