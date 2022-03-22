Laptop scandals catching up with Biden ... JOE Biden

Hunter Biden, Joe Biden's son, long has been able to create scandal from just about any occasion. Selling pricey "art" to those who might like favor from the Biden administration. Prostitutes. Huge cash transfers arriving from overseas "business" interests. That gun in a garbage bin. An affair with his brother's widow. A quickie marriage. A baby with a female entertainer.

All in the course of his day.

But now that even the leftists in the legacy media, such as the New York Times, have admitted that the laptop computer Hunter Biden abandoned at a repair shop – even though it contained evidence of his nefarious ways – scandal has now hit Joe Biden.

That's according to an analysis by Margot Cleveland at the Federalist.

"These scandals are no longer just about Hunter Biden. They are about now-President Joe Biden, and we need answers," she explained.

She cited the Times' "quiet" confession that the emails found in the MacBook Hunter Biden left behind are authentic.

They were one of the factors analysts have confirmed likely changed the result of the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden. A Media Research Center poll showed if more people had known of the questionable behavior revealed, enough would have change their vote away from Biden so he would have lost.

"Merely admitting the laptop is legitimate is not enough. Rather, by concurring in the authenticity of the laptop and the emails, the supposed standard-bearers of journalism have also implicitly acknowledged the validity of the scandals spawn by the porn-filled MacBook. And notwithstanding the salacious source of the documentary evidence of the scandals, the scandals are not about Hunter Biden: They are about now-President Biden," she explained.

She listed eight scandals involving Joe Biden that deserve "further coverage."

First was the Bidens' pay-to-play in Ukraine, where the younger Biden "leveraged his dad's position" as vice-president to his gain.

Hunter was being paid several million dollars to be on the board for Burisma gas company, but had no experience in the industry.

"A deep-dive on the entire Biden-Burisma connection is a first step," the analysis said.

Second was China's influence on the influence-peddling of Hunter Biden, who acted on behalf of "the big guy."

Just one issue is that Hunter Biden's company coordinated the purchase by a Chinese company of the world's largest source of cobalt, needed for electric car batteries, in the Congo, the analysis explained.

"The press needs to push beyond the emails recovered from Hunter’s abandoned laptop, and do what Tucker Carlson did when the pay-to-play scandal first surfaced: talk to Hunter’s former business partner Tony Bobulinski," it explained.

Then there were payments from Moscow, Kazakhstan and others.

"After all, there is no reason to think that a person willing to let his son sell access to the vice president of the United States would close the money train to just a few countries," she explained.

And there was Joe Biden's demand that Ukraine fire a prosecutor investigating Burisma at a time his son was cashing the company's checks.

That prosecutor, Viktor Shokin, was fired, according to statements Joe Biden made during a 2018 event, after Biden threatened to withhold a billion-dollar loan guarantee if the Ukrainian government refused to ax Shokin. A video of the event captured Biden recounting the event."

Biden said, "I said, I’m telling you, you’re not getting the billion dollars. I said, you’re not getting the billion. I’m going to be leaving here in, I think it was about six hours. I looked at them and said, ‘I’m leaving in six hours.’ If the prosecutor is not fired, you’re not getting the money. Well, son of a b-tch. He got fired. And they put in place someone who was solid at the time."

A State Department official, in fact, had expressed concern that Hunter Biden's employment by Burisma was undermining America's anti-corruption message in Ukraine.

Yet another is the fact that the Obama-Biden administration ignored conflicts of interest, and still another is the fact the intelligence community discovered that Hunter Biden believed Russians had stolen one of his other computers and so he was susceptible to blackmail.

"Here, it is important to understand that there are two separate Hunter Biden laptops at issue. The most-discussed laptop was actually the second laptop. That laptop was the one Hunter had abandoned at the Delaware repair shop. Then, after the repair shop owner discovered concerning material on the MacBook, the store owner handed it to the FBI in December of 2019. The owner of the repair shop, however, had first made a copy of the hard drive, which resulted in The New York Post’s coverage in October 2020."

The report said the earlier laptop was "one Hunter believed Russians had stolen from him when he was binging on drugs with prostitutes in the summer of 2018 in Las Vegas."

And, it said, "An inquiring press should investigate to ensure that Joe Biden did not direct the intelligence community to bury this national security risk to protect himself or his son."

Then there's the possibility of colluding to interfere in the 2020 election.

"An honest press should also investigate whether now-President Biden or anyone connected to his then-presidential campaign pressured reporters, media outlets, or companies such as Twitter and Facebook to censor the Hunter Biden story. And what about the 'fifty former intelligence official'” who publicly declared the laptop resembled a Russian disinformation campaign—something clearly untrue? Did Biden or his campaign coordinate with those individuals, several of whom had endorsed the Democratic candidate, in the release of the letter?"

A poll showed 17% of Joe Biden's voters would not have supported him in 2020 had they known about the family scandals.

And finally, the analysis notes, there are Joe Biden's lies.

"Two merit further questioning. First, the media should demand Biden answer for lying to the country when he seethed, 'I have never discussed, with my son or my brother or with anyone else, anything having to do with their businesses. Period.' The evidence overwhelmingly shows that Biden not only knew of the family business deals but was part of them.

"The second bold-faced fabrication from Biden came during his pre-election debate with Trump, when Trump raised 'the laptop from hell.' When Trump asked Biden if he was saying the 'laptop is now another Russia, Russia, Russia hoax?' the then-Democratic candidate replied, 'That’s exactly what [I] was told.'"

