At least 4 Jews murdered in terror attack, 1 victim clings to life

(JERUSALEM POST) -- A Palestinian Arab murdered three women and one man in a terrorist attack in Beer Sheva. Two other victims were wounded in the combination ramming-stabbing attack. The attack began at 4:15 PM as the Palestinian rammed his car into a person on a bicycle, killing the man.

The terrorist then exited his vehicle and began stabbing people, killing three women. A bus driver exited his vehicle and neutralized the terrorist, killing him.

תיעוד הפיגוע בבאר שבע: המחבל מסתובב עם סכין ונורה pic.twitter.com/216CekbNiA — mako (@mako_feed) March 22, 2022

TRENDING: 'NOT #1!': School cancels class rankings for ludicrous reason

Magen David Adom paramedics reported that one woman was pronounced dead at the scene and four people had been taken to Soroka Medical Center in Beersheva with stab wounds: two in critical condition and two in moderate condition. A second woman was later pronounced dead, according to Channel 22.

Read the full story ›