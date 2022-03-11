Would you like to discover an authentic ancient Bible code?

Bible codes.

If only there were one that could make it easier to discern what God was telling us for certain, especially in this crazy time when the Bible is literally screaming out that His time is near.

Bible codes: those vertical, horizontal and diagonal letter-spacing messages that are so easy to find, especially with the aid of computers. It's fascinating, but is it real? I have no idea.

But what I do know is the Bible itself, no matter whether you read it in Hebrew from right to left or in English from left to right, is one fully integrated divine messaging system.

We don't think about that often enough, in my opinion.

Most people look at the Bible as two parts – Old Testament and New. Of course, not one of the about 40 different people who put quill to parchment to contribute to this book ever thought about it that way. They were all thinking of the Bible as one book with no division in it, no contradictions, no disagreements, no changes in the unfolding plan of God.

Along those lines, what if the Gospel could be found in every book of the OLD Testament?

What would that suggest?

How big would that finding be?

How would it impact the world?

What would it mean?

Those were the questions rattling around in my brain and touching my soul when, while studying the Hebrew Scriptures, I kept running into the Gospel seemingly at every turn.

I wasn't looking for it. I wasn't yet researching my book, "The Gospel in Every Book of the Old Testament." I was actually working on another book. One day, I decided to check if anyone had ever written a book like "The Gospel in Every Book in the Old Testament." While there were some very worthwhile endeavors on Jesus in the Tanach, I could never find anything quite like this concept – the idea of the Gospel being EVERYWHERE, like an ancient code.

Still, I hadn't yet personally discovered it in every book. I still had to put the theory to the test. I just wanted to know for sure, for myself, if it was true – if the same Gospel was found in every book.

One day, I was reading the Gospels in the Greek Scriptures. I was struck with some verses I had read, I don't know, a thousand times?

In the Gospels of both Matthew and Mark I saw something that never caught my attention before. The Gospel writers both used the phrase "The Gospel of the Kingdom." Jesus used the term "The Gospel of the Kingdom." What did that mean?

After all, we normally think of the Gospel being about personal salvation and renewal? What was this "Gospel of the Kingdom"?

I instantly knew because the book I was writing at the time was about the Kingdom. It was about "the restoration of all things," as Peter called it in Acts 3. In fact, it was called "The Restitution of All Things: Israel, Christians and the End of the Age."

I knew Jesus Himself twice mentioned the Kingdom in the Lord's Prayer.

I knew that just before Jesus ascended into heaven, the last pressing question His disciples had for him was, "Is this the time at which you will restore the Kingdom to Israel?"

He didn't scoff at the question. He just told them it was not for them to know the time and the season, but only the Father. But, He said, the Holy Ghost would imbue them with power, and they were to take the Gospel of the Kingdom to the uttermost parts of the world – and then He would return to restore the Kingdom.

The disciples did just what they were commanded to do. Over the next few decades they turned the world upside down with the Gospel of the Kingdom.

But that commandment Jesus gave to preach the Gospel of the Kingdom to the uttermost parts of the world is still valid for believers today. It's time to take the Gospel of the Kingdom to the entire world – and then He will come again.

That's the subplot of "The Gospel in Every Book of the Old Testament." That's the key that unlocks the door to finding the Gospel in all 39 books of the Hebrew Scriptures.

But there's more.

Once you see the Gospel in every book of the Old Testament, there's a realization that comes. This entire Bible is a miracle indeed – a fully integrated, consistent divine message from beginning to end. Even for the most cynical skeptic, it becomes just a little bit more difficult to ignore the obvious – God inspired this book, from Genesis to Revelation.

Does that make you just a little bit more interested in reading "The Gospel in Every Book in the Old Testament?"

Or, how about this?

Have you always wanted to understand the Old Testament a little bit better? Have you gotten stuck on the seemingly endless genealogies and details of priestly wardrobes and rituals? Have the precise measurements of the Temple driven you to boredom?

This book will pull you back in. It will awaken you from your Old Testament slumber. It will act as a guide to the relevance of your faith in Jesus. Why? Because there's so much of it pointing to Him and to His message of redemption – not just for individuals, but for the restoration of the whole world as the center of His Kingdom.

If ever there were a time for people to get into the Bible as if their very lives depended upon, this must be it. God is communicating with us through His Word as never before. Time's almost up! Can you feel it? Can you read the signs of the times? Do you feel His love or His scorn?

It's not too late.

But it will be when He comes – soon.

I want you to be sure you hear these words from the Master: "Well done, thou good and faithful servant."

"The Gospel in Every Book of the Old Testament" by Joseph Farah is available in both hardcover and e-book versions.

ALSO: Get Joseph Farah's book "The Restitution of All Things: Israel, Christians, and the End of the Age," and learn about the Hebrew roots of the Christian faith and your future in God's Kingdom. Also available as an e-book.

