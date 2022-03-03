Little-known Ukrainian industry threatens to make global chip shortage far worse

(ZEROHEDGE) – Right about the time the world was hoping to rise out of a semiconductor crisis, we're learning that the conflict in Ukraine could plunge the world further back into a chip shortage.

Little known companies like Ukraine's Cryoin play large roles in the global production of semiconductors, Wired noted this week. Cryoin, for example, makes the neon gas used to power lasers that make patterns on chips.

It supplies to the U.S., Europe, Japan, Korea, China, and Taiwan – and the ripple effects of disruption in its supply "can be felt around the world," the report says.

