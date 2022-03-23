THE LOOTING OF AMERICA

“I’m sick of this stuff!” barked an angry and exasperated President Joe Biden. “The American people think the reason for inflation is government spending more money! It’s simply not true!”

Two days later, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi doubled down on Biden’s claim, attacking those pointing to Democrats’ galactic spending as the main inflation culprit and insisting, incredibly, that “the government spending is doing the exact reverse, reducing the national debt! It is not inflationary.” Pelosi even blamed rapidly rising prices on Vladimir Putin – even though the Russian dictator invaded Ukraine just weeks ago on Feb. 24, while “Bidenflation” has been ravaging the country since shortly after Biden took office in January 2021.

As usual, whatever America’s progressive ruling elites fervently claim is the truth can reliably be assumed to be precisely the opposite of the truth.

In reality, under Biden, the federal bureaucracy has spent radically more money than it has taken in through taxes or borrowed, and has therefore pumped enormous amounts of new money into the U.S. economy via the Federal Reserve. During the same period, the administration has created massive economic dislocation by ruinous and politically motivated pandemic lockdowns, encouraged people not to work by offering endless government “stimulus” programs, and has purposely crippled America’s huge oil, gas and coal industries in almost cult-like obedience to a bizarre environmental ideology that claims the world will become uninhabitable for humans in a few years if fossil fuels aren’t completely eliminated.

TRENDING: 'NOT #1!': School cancels class rankings for ludicrous reason

Do all that, and you’re guaranteed to get sky-high prices, not just for fuel, but for everything.

Today’s actual inflation rate, despite the government’s official rate being pegged at 7.9% as of the end of February, is arguably double that percentage. The official rate is calculated in large part based on the consumer price index. But economists note that the CPI, configured by the same federal government that is creating the current inflation for its own benefit, purposely underestimates the rate of inflation. After all, gasoline isn’t the only commodity that has skyrocketed to its highest price ever: The price of construction materials in the U.S. increased well over 20% during 2021, the retail price of beef is up 21%, corn is up 39%, wheat 37%, coffee 108%, and so on. Americans today are paying far more than an annualized 7.9% price increase for virtually everything they are purchasing.

Historically, whether considering hyperinflation nightmares like Weimar Germany, Zimbabwe and Venezuela, or societies plagued with less extreme inflation, the cause is always the same: A lawless government wants to spend money it does not have for the sake of increasing its power. So it simply prints much more money (however complex and deliberately obfuscating the mechanism it employs for creating, “borrowing” and spending the new “money” into circulation), which naturally dilutes the value of the rest of the money out in society – the wealth people actually earned and saved through years of hard work and personal sacrifice.

Inflation, as legendary economist Thomas Sowell put it, “is a way to take people's wealth from them without having to openly raise taxes. Inflation is the most universal tax of all.”

Do government officials want prices to skyrocket so they can benefit themselves? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (2 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

President Ronald Reagan, whose moral clarity and strong leadership brought the Carter-era inflation era to an end, expressed this truth more colorfully: “Inflation is as violent as a mugger, as frightening as an armed robber and as deadly as a hit man.”

“Mugger?” “Armed robber?” “Hit man?” Was Reagan joking or exaggerating about inflation and those who create it?

No. It's the very nature of corrupt oligarchs, whose goal is always their own wealth, power and privilege, to exploit and essentially steal from the middle class, whom they pretend to represent and care about, but secretly detest.

Why detest them? Because the middle class – which works hard and sacrifices and raises families and contributes to society and obeys the nation’s laws – is the repository of goodness, Judeo-Christian morality, love of country and honor for their forbears, including those who fought, bled and died to protect their nation. The would-be oligarchs, the “great reset” crowd, the global socialist dreamers not only don’t care about all of that, they have contempt for “the peasants.”

The ever-worsening crisis of our time – runaway inflation, which is stealing the wealth of Americans – is insightfully and practically explored in the March issue of WND’s critically acclaimed Whistleblower magazine, titled “THE LOOTING OF AMERICA: How the elites are robbing everyone else through runaway inflation and skyrocketing prices.”

Highlights of “THE LOOTING OF AMERICA” include:

* “Muggers, armed robbers and hit men” by David Kupelian

* “6 signs the U.S. is plunging into a major economic crisis” by Chelsea Haggard. Outraged Americans say the Biden ‘administration can only be described as a dumpster fire at this point’

* “Here's why current inflation is DOUBLE what Biden claims” by Bob Unruh. On how the “official inflation rate” can be around 7.5% when everything you buy has skyrocketed in price, from cars (up more than 30%), to beef (up 21%), to lumber (35%), to coffee (108%)

* “Biden says hiking spending will lower inflation: Daffy” by John Stossel, on the obvious truth the administration pretends doesn’t exist: “New money sloshing around the economy makes money we have less valuable”

* “Exploding housing costs forecast to go even 10% higher this year: 'The recent pace of home price increase is clearly unsustainable'” by Bob Unruh

* “Biden has declared war on American energy” by economist Stephen Moore, who notes: “It's been 1 year since Joe Biden squandered the successes of Donald Trump”

* “'Nuclear option': Saudis in talks with China to pivot from U.S. dollar” by Art Moore. “What Joe Biden is right now jeopardizing is a century – literally a century – of the hegemony, the supremacy, the primacy of the United States dollar”

* “Orgy of green virtue-signaling lined Vladimir Putin's pocket.” Steve Hilton, former adviser to British PM, reveals how “energy security was sacrificed on the altar of decarbonization”

* “Let them drive Teslas” by David Harsanyi, on how today’s Democrats are “propelled by theological belief in end-of-days climate alarmism”

* “This invasion is brought to you by ... Western environmentalists” by Dennis Prager, who explains: “The Nazis did not come to power because of their antisemitism or even because of the Versailles Treaty as much as they did because of the terrible inflation under the Weimar Republic”

* “Ukraine-Russia isn't just a war. It’s a license to steal – from you” by Wayne Allyn Root

* “Are Marxists taking over the Federal Reserve?” According to Miranda Devine, radical influences are rapidly seeping into the nation’s top bank and money creator

* “Brace yourself for fertilizer – and food – shortages” by Patrice Lewis, who says a “perfect storm” of conditions could bring about “empty-shelf syndrome”

* “Wake up, America: They're trying to destroy us” by Laura Hollis.

“Every right-thinking person,” observed Whistleblower Editor David Kupelian, “recognizes that today’s Democratic leadership class lies spectacularly and continually. Ultimately that’s because, on some level, their deceit is meant to enable them to take something that doesn’t rightfully belong to them. That’s called stealing. Stealing your wealth. Stealing an election. Stealing and repurposing your government and vital institutions. Stealing your country. And if necessary – as the sad fate of the Jan. 6 political prisoners has made clear – stealing your life.

“I highly recommend people read ‘THE LOOTING OF AMERICA’ to get a very insightful and helpful understanding of what is really occurring in our great but deeply troubled country.”

SPECIAL OFFER: For a limited time, subscribe to Whistleblower, renew or give a one-year gift subscription and you'll get $10 off the already discounted rate (pay only $39.95 instead of the usual $49.95), plus you'll receive TWO very special free gifts:

First, you'll get a hardcover copy of "Protecting the President" by Dan Bongino, the former New York Police Department cop and later Secret Service agent, and now, bestselling author, Fox News personality and host of the enormously popular podcast, “The Dan Bongino Show.”

In an age of hyper-partisan politics, emotions are high and crazies are a dime a dozen, writes Bongino. On top of that, with international tensions reaching a boiling point, it’s harder than ever to determine friend from foe.

Highly motivated "bad guys" are already working on technologically advanced methodologies and are constantly striving to formulate the logistics of an attack on the seat of American power in Washington, D.C.

"Protecting the President" provides not only a rare insider glimpse of what the Secret Service does, but explores the challenges facing the agents today. Chock-full of relevant stories of protecting past presidents, former agent Bongino explores how the Secret Service should plan for a tactical assault by a terrorist attack team and prepare to respond to a severe medical emergency, train to handle a chemical or biological weapon attack, prepare for an attack using explosives, and plan for 9-11 style attacks from the air and fire threats and much more.

You’ll also receive the prized print edition of Whistleblower’s most popular issue of all time, “YES, THE 2020 ELECTION WAS STOLEN: How Big Tech, Big Media, lying Democrats, deep staters and vote fraudsters cheated Trump – and America.” From rampant voter fraud, to Google inducing 6 million “undecided” voters to support Joe Biden, to social media and news organizations and the “deep state” working together to suppress damning revelations about Biden family corruption just before the election, to the Democrat-Media Complex's underlying message that election fraud is not just morally permissible, but morally essential, because “Trump is another Hitler,” this special issue of Whistleblower presents a powerful and groundbreaking case that the November 2020 presidential election was the most corrupt in generations.

This special double free offer will end without notice and is good in the U.S. only.

SUBSCRIBE TO WHISTLEBLOWER

RENEW YOUR WHISTLEBLOWER SUBSCRIPTION

GIVE A GIFT WHISTLEBLOWER SUBSCRIPTION

WHISTLEBLOWER IS NOW AVAILABLE ALSO IN STATE-OF-THE-ART DIGITAL FORM! SUBSCRIBE TO DIGITAL WHISTLEBLOWER HERE!

PLEASE NOTE: When your Whistleblower subscription is due to expire, you will receive a renewal notice from us. To keep Whistleblower coming, do nothing and we'll renew your subscription automatically for the special low price of only $39.95 by charging your credit or debit card. There's never any risk, as you may cancel at any time for a full refund of the unused portion of your subscription.

If you prefer, you may order a single copy of the March 2022 issue, “THE LOOTING OF AMERICA.” Or GET THE DIGITAL VERSION HERE!

If you wish to order by phone, call our order line at 1-816-220-0359.