The ludicrous attack on Justice Thomas' wife

By Nolan Lewallen

Last week, the Washington Post and CBS obtained 29 text messages between Virginia (Ginni) Thomas, wife of Justice Clarence Thomas, and Mark Meadows, then chief of staff of the Trump administration. The texts were written in the weeks following the 2020 election.

For example, after Biden was projected the winner, Thomas wrote, "Help This Great President stand firm, Mark!!! ... You are the leader, with him, who is standing for America's constitutional governance at the precipice."

The Washington Post suggested the messages were a "strategy to overturn the election results." Thomas has even been called a "radical insurrectionist." A Yahoo News headline read: "Clarence Thomas' wife linked to Jan. 6 insurrection organizers." And yet, one of Thomas' messages to Meadows was, "Those who attacked the Capitol are not representative of our great teams of patriots for DJT!!"

None of her messages referenced Justice Thomas or the Supreme Court.

Those liberals must have recently had amazing Damascus Road experiences! Suddenly, a light shone around them, and falling to the ground, they heard a voice, "Why are you not persecuting families of prominent decision makers in D.C.? Rise and enter into Washington, and you will be told what you are to do."

All in the Family

Before their incredible "conversion," these liberals paid no attention to family ties. I'm old enough to remember all the way back to 2020 when they not only looked the other way in the Hunter Biden controversy, but also protected the Bidens. And this was the son of a candidate for president of the United States, who received huge amounts of money from China, Russia and Ukraine.

The New York Post initially cited a trove of emails revealing Hunter's nefarious dealings. Later, Miranda Devine wrote the book "Laptop from Hell, Hunter Biden, Big Tech, and the Dirty Secrets the President Tried to Hide." He was getting a $10 million annual fee from a Chinese billionaire for "introductions alone." In a separate deal with China's largest energy company, there was a mention of "10 held by H for the big guy." Wow. They were so creative. Who in the world could "the big guy" be?

Senate Republicans revealed that Hunter received a $3.5 million wire transfer from Elena Baturina, the richest woman in Russia and widow of the former mayor of Moscow.

It was also revealed that an adviser from Burisma, a Ukrainian energy company, thanked Hunter for inviting him to meet his father. Oh, yeah, and the company was paying Hunter $83,333 per month to sit its their board (with zero experience in the energy field).

And then, there's Nellie Ohr, wife of Associate Deputy Attorney General Bruce Ohr, who worked for Fusion GPS. That was the firm hired by the DNC and the Hillary Clinton campaign for "opposition research," aka digging up dirt on Trump (whether it existed or not), which evolved into the fake Steele Dossier. There are 339 pages of emails obtained by Judicial Watch from the U.S. Justice Department under the Freedom of Information Act, which clearly show that Ohr sent reams of intelligence to her husband.

Martin Ginsburg (who died in 2010), husband of the late RBG, was rather political. Ginsburg's law firm had represented Ross Perot in a case, and they became close friends. After Jimmy Carter nominated his wife to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit in 1980, Ginsburg reached out to Perot and other influential friends to assure her Senate confirmation.

He was a law professor at Georgetown University and a tax lawyer, specializing in federal tax law. And yet RBG decided major tax opinions during her tenure as a Supreme Court justice while Martin was still alive. Don't you think she could have been influenced by her husband, who was an expert on federal tax laws? Maybe. But nobody cared.

My personal encounter with the Thomases

I had the incredible honor of meeting Justice Thomas and his lovely wife, Ginni, in 2010. I was an airline pilot at the time, and they were on one of my flights from Washington Dulles (IAD) to Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW). The agent in IAD had told us they were on-board, so when we got to the gate in DFW, I got off as quickly as I could to watch for them on the jet bridge.

When I saw Justice Thomas get off the aircraft, I fell in alongside him, and as we walked up the jet bridge ̶ at the usual fast pace after being trapped in an a tube for several hours ̶ I introduced myself and told him that I wanted the honor of meeting him. I expected a quick half-turn of his head with maybe a half-smile and a quick hand shake, while keeping up the fast pace. I was in complete awe to see him stop in his tracks (despite the "stampede" behind us), set down his briefcase, turn his entire body toward me, looked me right in the eyes, and with a warm smile told me it was his pleasure. He then introduced me to Ginni. She seemed like such a sweet, humble and gracious woman.

Look, a husband and wife should be a very close duo, as designed by God. And most individuals holding any position of authority ̶ even a president or Supreme Court justice ̶ will have opportunities to be influenced by their spouse (whether it's intentional or not). But they should be able to exercise good judgment, free from personal bias.

Ginni Thomas is an American citizen and has every right to have political opinions. And under the Electoral Count Act of 1887, questions about an election can be raised through a standard process. By the way, that same process was used by Democratic Reps. Jamie Raskin in 2017 and Corrine Brown in 2020. But I guess those memories were also "cleansed" on the Damascus Road.

Nolan Lewallen is a retired pilot of a major airline and lives near Stephenville, Texas, with his wife, Kim. Together, they have seven grown children and four grandchildren. Nolan's two greatest passions are the Bible and politics. His new book, "The Integration of Church & State: How We Transform 'In God We Trust' From Motto to Reality," brings the two together.

