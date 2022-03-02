A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Politics U.S. WorldWARS AND RUMORS OF WARS
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Did Lukashenko accidentally reveal MOLDOVA will be invaded next?

Belarus dictator addresses security council in front of map that seems to detail Russia's battle plan

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 1, 2022 at 11:21pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko on live TV on March 1, 2022. (Video

Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko on live TV on March 1, 2022. (Video screenshot)

(DAILY MAIL) -- Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko appears to have indicated Vladimir Putin's forces have plans to invade Moldova.

Putin's war-mongering sidekick addressed security officials today while standing in front of a battle map that seems to show a planned operation from southern Ukraine into its tiny neighbour.

The map also showed proposed battle plans for Russian troops across the country.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Did Lukashenko accidentally reveal MOLDOVA will be invaded next?
Biden vows to check Russian aggression, fight inflation
Pelosi suggests Biden's approval rating low because Americans uninformed
Only known unused ticket from Michael Jordan's NBA debut sells for record price
WATCH: Biden delivers the State of the Union
See more...

WND COMMENTING IS BACK!

Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.

Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is create a commenting account with Insticator and then you will be able to link past comments from Disqus into your new Insticator account. Due to the volume of comments, some older comments may currently be missing but will be uploaded soon! If you have any feedback or questions about your Insticator commenting account, please email them at: [email protected]

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×