Did Lukashenko accidentally reveal MOLDOVA will be invaded next?

WARS AND RUMORS OF WARS

(DAILY MAIL) -- Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko appears to have indicated Vladimir Putin's forces have plans to invade Moldova.

Putin's war-mongering sidekick addressed security officials today while standing in front of a battle map that seems to show a planned operation from southern Ukraine into its tiny neighbour.

The map also showed proposed battle plans for Russian troops across the country.

