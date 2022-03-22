Man goes viral after putting 'mortgage payment' into RV gas tank thanks to crippling prices

What costs almost $1,000 in Joe Biden’s America?
For one Chicago man with an RV, it was a tank of gas.
A video posted on TikTok showed a Chicago man spending $944.85 to fill the converted bus that he uses as a recreational vehicle.
TikTok user @riley.14_ posted the video of her father's painful experience at the pump for giggles on March 11.
“I thought it had potential, but nothing like how viral it went," Riley told Fox News, which withheld the last names of both her and her father.
"I thought maybe, at most, like a million views … I’m very shocked," she said.
On the grounds that misery is entertaining, the video has more than 16 million views, with some viewers likening the amount to paying a mortgage.
Riley's father, Mark, 52, said being a video star was "kinda crazy" for the family.
"It literally just blew up," he told Fox News. "I’m still kind of shocked at all the publicity."
Riley posted a follow-up video saying that the first one "was not at all meant to be complaining."
"We’re very fortunate and grateful, and we appreciate everything that we have," she said. "We’re very appreciative that we’re able to travel during these times and we were not looking for people to feel bad for us or anything."
Mark said that when he bought the former bus in 2020, filling it up cost between $300 and $400.
"I don’t think I’ve ever seen $500, and then with the prices today -- it was actually pretty shocking … reflecting back and looking at the gas pump at $944," he said, noting that the RV is used for family vacations.
On Sunday, Republican Sen. John Barrasso of Wyoming said skyrocketing gas prices are no laughing matter.
"Well, Joe Biden can't hide from the fact that he is the president of high gas prices," Barrasso said on the ABC News show "This Week."
"And they're looking for anyone to blame, whether it's [Russian leader Vladimir] Putin, whether it's Republicans, whether it's energy companies, whether it's COVID, the Democrats have a very big problem with 40-year high inflation, highest gas prices ever," he said.
“When Joe Biden came into office it was $2.38 a gallon for gasoline,” Barrasso said. “American families paid $1,000 more for energy last year than the year before.”
This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.
