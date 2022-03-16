Many Americans mistake early signs of dementia for normal aging

(UPI) – You regularly can't remember where you left your phone or your book. You keep missing appointments. You often lose your train of thought during conversation.

Many older folks shrug off these instances as so-called "senior moments" – but experts say this isn't typically part of normal aging.

Instead, these are signs of mild cognitive impairment (MCI), a stage that exists between the expected declines associated with aging and the more serious degeneration of dementia and Alzheimer's disease.

