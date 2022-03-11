This is how 'Marxist working groups' operate in higher education

(CAMPUS REFORM) – Universities across the country sponsor working groups at the graduate level. These groups are most often invite-only and restricted to graduate students, postdoctoral researchers, and faculty. They center around a common interdisciplinary research interest or inquiry such as artificial intelligence, modern literature, or economic systems.

Conferences, seminars, and public events are often hosted by working groups during which academics gather to discuss the topic of interest and review articles or papers solicited from the academic community.

Commonly, working groups host reading groups where members complete assigned readings surrounding the working group’s topic of interest.

Read the full story ›