Maxine Waters tells homeless people to 'go home'

Congresswoman barraged by constituents needing immediate help

Art Moore By Art Moore
Published March 31, 2022 at 2:51pm
Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., tells homeless people seeking housing vouchers to "go home" at an event in South Los Angeles on March 25, 2022. (Video screenshot)

Having branded herself as a champion for the poor, Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., recently found herself in an awkward position when hundreds of homeless people barraged her at an event where they expected to receive Section 8 housing vouchers.

The crowd became agitated when they learned that the nonprofit, Fathers and Mothers Who Care, and the Los Angeles Housing Services Authority (LAHSA) didn't have the vouchers they learned via social media would be distributed.

"I want everybody to go home," a clearly frustrated Waters told the homeless people at the March 25 event in South Los Angeles.

"We don't got no home; that’s why we’re here!" one member of the crowd shot back, according to a smartphone video published by the Los Angeles Times. "What home we gonna go to?"

Waters dismissed the complaints.

"Excuse me, there’s nobody in Washington who works for their people any f— harder than I do. I don’t want to hear this. No, no, no," she said.

After the event, the New York Post reported, a Los Angeles Times reporter contact Waters, and the congresswoman tried to dissuade the paper from reporting the story.

"You’ll hurt yourself and the community trying to put this together without background," she told reporter Connor Sheets, according to the Times. "I don’t want you to start trying to write it, you won’t understand it."

Is Maxine Waters a champion of the poor?

A homeless disabled woman, Joyce Burnett, told the Times she still isn't getting the help she needs from Waters.

"Maxine Waters was here, and she said to come back Tuesday with our paperwork filled out," Burnett said. "I have it, everything they asked for. But every time we get near the front of the line, they shut the door. They opened the door about 20 minutes ago and said they’re not servicing anyone else today."

Last December, a poll of Los Angeles County voters showed deep frustration over the widespread homelessness problem, urging the government to act faster and focus on shelter for people living in the streets, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The poll found that voters express empathy for homeless people but also impatience and disappointment with the region’s leadership.

A key finding, the paper said, was that nearly four in 10 voters said homeless people in their neighborhood made them feel significantly unsafe.

Art Moore
Maxine Waters tells homeless people to 'go home'
