Maxine Waters tells homeless people to 'go home'

Having branded herself as a champion for the poor, Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., recently found herself in an awkward position when hundreds of homeless people barraged her at an event where they expected to receive Section 8 housing vouchers.
The crowd became agitated when they learned that the nonprofit, Fathers and Mothers Who Care, and the Los Angeles Housing Services Authority (LAHSA) didn't have the vouchers they learned via social media would be distributed.
Advertisement - story continues below
"I want everybody to go home," a clearly frustrated Waters told the homeless people at the March 25 event in South Los Angeles.
"We don't got no home; that’s why we’re here!" one member of the crowd shot back, according to a smartphone video published by the Los Angeles Times. "What home we gonna go to?"
TRENDING: Hollywood face-slaps conservatives
Waters dismissed the complaints.
"Excuse me, there’s nobody in Washington who works for their people any f— harder than I do. I don’t want to hear this. No, no, no," she said.
Advertisement - story continues below
After the event, the New York Post reported, a Los Angeles Times reporter contact Waters, and the congresswoman tried to dissuade the paper from reporting the story.
"You’ll hurt yourself and the community trying to put this together without background," she told reporter Connor Sheets, according to the Times. "I don’t want you to start trying to write it, you won’t understand it."
Here's the video of Maxine Waters telling a group of homeless people to "go home" to which somebody replies "we ain't got no home." pic.twitter.com/wHMHkBlvtt
— Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 31, 2022
A homeless disabled woman, Joyce Burnett, told the Times she still isn't getting the help she needs from Waters.
Advertisement - story continues below
"Maxine Waters was here, and she said to come back Tuesday with our paperwork filled out," Burnett said. "I have it, everything they asked for. But every time we get near the front of the line, they shut the door. They opened the door about 20 minutes ago and said they’re not servicing anyone else today."
Last December, a poll of Los Angeles County voters showed deep frustration over the widespread homelessness problem, urging the government to act faster and focus on shelter for people living in the streets, the Los Angeles Times reported.
The poll found that voters express empathy for homeless people but also impatience and disappointment with the region’s leadership.
A key finding, the paper said, was that nearly four in 10 voters said homeless people in their neighborhood made them feel significantly unsafe.
Advertisement - story continues below
Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].
SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!
WND COMMENTING IS BACK!
Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.
Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is create a commenting account with Insticator and then you will be able to link past comments from Disqus into your new Insticator account. Due to the volume of comments, some older comments may currently be missing but will be uploaded soon! If you have any feedback or questions about your Insticator commenting account, please email them at: [email protected]