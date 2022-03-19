Medical marijuana use may lead to addiction, not aid health, Harvard study finds

(UPI) – Many people given a medical marijuana card to ease pain, anxiety or depression symptoms become addicted to the drug, a study published Friday by JAMA Network Open found.

In addition, those in the study who use marijuana to treat those symptoms did not see any improvement, though some with insomnia experienced improved sleep, the data showed.

People using medical marijuana at greatest risk for developing the symptoms of cannabis use disorder, or addiction, were those seeking relief from anxiety and depression, the researchers said.

Read the full story ›