Medical marijuana use may lead to addiction, not aid health, Harvard study finds

Additionally, medical patients often did not see any improvement

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 19, 2022 at 1:31pm
(Pixabay)

(UPI) – Many people given a medical marijuana card to ease pain, anxiety or depression symptoms become addicted to the drug, a study published Friday by JAMA Network Open found.

In addition, those in the study who use marijuana to treat those symptoms did not see any improvement, though some with insomnia experienced improved sleep, the data showed.

People using medical marijuana at greatest risk for developing the symptoms of cannabis use disorder, or addiction, were those seeking relief from anxiety and depression, the researchers said.

