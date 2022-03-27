Mega-church framed?: DOJ allegedly doctors evidence against 'apostle'

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- The leader of the megachurch La Luz del Mundo was charged in a string of phony sexual assaults by California prosecutors who fabricated victim text conversations and lied to the court about their evidence, defense attorneys claimed in a pretrial brief.

Naason Joaquin Garcia, referred to as the apostle of Jesus Christ, has been in jail for nearly three years awaiting trial on dozens of charges pertaining to the grooming and rapes of teenage girls who have grown up in his congregation. The church is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico, and boasts millions of members around the globe.

It was at the church’s Los Angeles campus where Garcia, 52, met his victims, according to the state Attorney General’s Office. Through charging documents and court hearings, prosecutors laid out a case resembling something akin to the cults of religious leaders Jim Jones or Warren Jeffs with young girls forced to endure never-ending sexual servitude in the name of God.

