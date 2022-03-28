Member of Congress calls for 'regime change' in U.S.

Over the weekend one of the big news events was Joe Biden, in a stumbling speech, demanding regime change in Russia.

Of President Vladimir Putin, Biden said, "For God's sake, this man cannot remain in power."

But his staff at the White House immediately launched a coordinated walk-back campaign to say Biden didn't really mean what he said, which was a surprise to no one who's listened to his speeches in recent months.

But now there is a real call for regime change.

TRENDING: Fantasyland

In the United States.

"The most needed regime change right now is the one in the United States for ruining our country," U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., wrote on social media Monday.

She was described by the Daily Mail as a "firebrand" in a report that explained she's "part of a small subset of Republican lawmakers who have been opposed to sending any aid to Ukraine."

Her comments came only 48 hours after Biden "appeared to call" for Putin's removal. It came during a speech on Saturday after a meeting with Ukrainian refugees.

Biden's remark was an ad-lib, and not part of his prepared speech.

Explained the Mail, "The White House walked it back immediately along with Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who told reporters hours later during a trip to Jerusalem that the U.S. was not looking for regime change in Russia 'or anywhere else, for that matter."

Even Biden walked back his own comment on Sunday.

But with the hashtag #ImpeachBiden on social media, Greene jumped into the conversation.

"Regime change is not the path America should be on and it’s past time to get off. We need to focus at home for a while and solve our own problems," Green said. "'If we care about people, we should care about US oil & gas production, peace & lifting sanctions, & US farmers growing food."

A Kremlin official called Biden's off-the-cuff charge "certainly alarming."

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!