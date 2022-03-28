Member of Congress calls for 'regime change' in U.S.

Over the weekend one of the big news events was Joe Biden, in a stumbling speech, demanding regime change in Russia.
Of President Vladimir Putin, Biden said, "For God's sake, this man cannot remain in power."
Advertisement - story continues below
But his staff at the White House immediately launched a coordinated walk-back campaign to say Biden didn't really mean what he said, which was a surprise to no one who's listened to his speeches in recent months.
But now there is a real call for regime change.
TRENDING: Fantasyland
In the United States.
"The most needed regime change right now is the one in the United States for ruining our country," U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., wrote on social media Monday.
Advertisement - story continues below
She was described by the Daily Mail as a "firebrand" in a report that explained she's "part of a small subset of Republican lawmakers who have been opposed to sending any aid to Ukraine."
Her comments came only 48 hours after Biden "appeared to call" for Putin's removal. It came during a speech on Saturday after a meeting with Ukrainian refugees.
Biden's remark was an ad-lib, and not part of his prepared speech.
Explained the Mail, "The White House walked it back immediately along with Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who told reporters hours later during a trip to Jerusalem that the U.S. was not looking for regime change in Russia 'or anywhere else, for that matter."
Advertisement - story continues below
Even Biden walked back his own comment on Sunday.
But with the hashtag #ImpeachBiden on social media, Greene jumped into the conversation.
"Regime change is not the path America should be on and it’s past time to get off. We need to focus at home for a while and solve our own problems," Green said. "'If we care about people, we should care about US oil & gas production, peace & lifting sanctions, & US farmers growing food."
A Kremlin official called Biden's off-the-cuff charge "certainly alarming."
Advertisement - story continues below
Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].
SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!
WND COMMENTING IS BACK!
Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.
Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is create a commenting account with Insticator and then you will be able to link past comments from Disqus into your new Insticator account. Due to the volume of comments, some older comments may currently be missing but will be uploaded soon! If you have any feedback or questions about your Insticator commenting account, please email them at: [email protected]