Merrick Garland: 'Fascist-fixer for the Deep State'

Merrick Garland has a somewhat storied history as a Democratic political activist.

Joe Biden's choice for attorney general was first seen as the guy denied the privilege of becoming Antonin Scalia's replacement on the Supreme Court in 2016. I remember he was called a "moderate" then. Barack Obama never picked a "moderate" for any position.

That was a lie.

He was, truly, the fascist-fixer for the Deep State. He always has been.

But what has been the peculiar aura of Garland among Republicans?

When he was selected as the nominee for AG, he had the fawning endorsement of James Comey. He was an "inspired pick."

You probably don't remember former Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, among others, including Sen. Mike Lee, when they proposed Garland as a replacement for Comey as FBI director in 2017.

Garland has always been a loyal and radical Democrat – one with close ties to former Deputy Attorney General Jaime Gorelick under Bill Clinton. Does anyone remember Gorelick? She was the mastermind of the policy that created a wall between the FBI and other intelligence agencies on terrorist threats – one of the reasons no one connected the dots leading up to the catastrophe of 9/11. To ensure she never got the blame, Gorelick was then appointed to co-author the report of the 9/11 Commission.

In fact, what Garland is most well-known for is the investigation he led into the other big terrorist attack – the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing. It was Gorelick, his college buddy, who appointed him to that task. It was Garland who rushed Timothy McVeigh to be executed even though there was ample evidence of other conspirators and suspects.

In an Atlantic article in 2016, McVeigh's attorney. Stephen Jones, had this to say about that key decision: "I think some of the decisions (by Garland) made later on boiled down to a pragmatic approach" not to pursue other accomplices.

"Pragmatic" decisions not to pursue other accomplices?

Does that sound like the kind of person who should be the next FBI director, let alone attorney general?

Does anyone in this country actually believe the investigation and prosecution of the Oklahoma City bombing case was a model for how terrorist attacks should be handled? It was a debacle.

In fact, the work of intrepid reporter Jayna Davis, author of "The Third Terrorist," suggests even in 1995 there was a rush by the government to conclude the bombing was the work of a few "right-wing domestic terrorists" with all other evidence disregarded.

That kind of "pragmatic" approach by Garland ensured we would never know the full truth about the Oklahoma City bombing. And without knowing the full truth, 9/11 became inevitable – especially with the teamwork between Gorelick and Garland.

Of course, Republicans allowed that to happen in the 1990s, even though it was all directed by Democrats like Gorelick and Garland. So maybe it shouldn't surprise me now that many were actually bringing up Garland's name to head the FBI – and the Justice Department.

Let me tell you what I think about that: It's insanity.

Are Republicans like Lee and McConnell trying to win brownie points with the Democrats? Did they really think that would count for something? Why don't they just determine to utterly defeat their opponents now that they control all three branches of government? Isn't that what Democrats do even when they are out of power and losing elections left and right?

Isn't that what we demand they do?

Were there no other qualified people to head the FBI? It's a very important position, is it not? Why not someone with actual investigative law enforcement experience? Isn't that what has made the FBI so effective in decades past? How about getting back to real police work, instead of handing over the most vital law-enforcement agency in America to the "pragmatic" establishment lawyers?

It's a Deep State thing.

All I know is we should not look to anyone who headed the investigation and prosecution of the Oklahoma City bombing to have anything to do with running the FBI – or, for that matter, to serve on the Supreme Court. Like Ketanji Brown Jackson – also close to Garland.

On his first anniversary as attorney general, Garland said he's committed to unraveling the "conspiracy behind the storming of the U.S. Capitol," in what he calls "the most urgent investigation in the history of the Justice Department."

Biden claimed it was "the worst attack on our democracy since the Civil War."

Kamala Harris said some dates in U.S. history "occupy not only a place on our calendars, but a place in our collective memory. December 7th, 1941. September 11th, 2001. And January 6th, 2021."

Most Democrats call it an "insurrection."

But it was a tempest in a teapot – or really an admission of what they had done to the scourge of Donald Trump and the American people. They had to use such fiery words to justify what they had done – rigged an election.

"We are not avoiding cases that are political or cases that are controversial or sensitive," the attorney general said in an exclusive interview with NPR. "What we are avoiding is making decisions on a political basis, on a partisan basis."

Garland was in a celebratory mood. He got the convictions of the first two Jan. 6 defendants, Guy Reffitt, a Texas oil worker, on charges of seditious conspiracy, and an Alabama man, also convicted on seditious conspiracy.

"We begin with the cases that are right in front of us with the overt actions and then we build from there," Garland said. "And that is a process that we will continue to build until we hold everyone accountable who committed criminal acts with respect to Jan. 6."

Garland said protecting civil rights is one of his three priorities and the FBI and Justice Department are "all-in" on that effort. Apparently, finding concerned parents whom he calls "domestic terrorists" is one of those three priorities.

But he has mobilized the whole FBI and every U.S. attorney's office on the Jan. 6 charade.

"Every FBI office, almost every U.S. attorney's office in the country is working on this matter," he said. "We've issued thousands of subpoenas, seized and examined thousands of electronic devices, examined terabytes of data, thousands of hours of videos. People are working every day, 24/7, and are fully aware of how important this is. This had to do with the interference with the peaceful transfer of power from one administration to another. And it doesn't get more important than that."

Now, finally, Garland has been revealed for what he is – someone totally unfit for the roles of U.S. attorney general, FBI director and Supreme Court justice.

Do you hear me, Senate Republicans?

