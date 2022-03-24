Miami Beach declares state of emergency after Spring Break chaos

(ZEROHEDGE) – The City of Miami Beach declared a curfew would start at 1201 ET on Thursday and expire Monday at 0600 ET following a series of shootings, street fights, and stampedes, according to CNN.

Miami Beach's Democratic mayor Dan Gelber imposed a state of emergency and curfew for South Beach following a series of shootings that left five hospitalized.

Miami Beach Police Chief Richard Clements said one incident occurred when "someone walked into the crowd with a firearm and randomly shot at people."

Read the full story ›