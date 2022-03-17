Mike Tyson selling weed gummies in shape of ear with bite marks

(BREITBART) – Famed heavyweight champion Mike Tyson is now selling marijuana gummies in the shape of an ear with a bite taken out of it.

The boxer, who took a bite out of Evander Holyfield’s ear during a match back in 1997, is marketing the edibles under the label Mike’s Bites, the New York Post reported.

“Holy ears! They’re finally here! Go get your Mike Bites now,” Tyson’s company tweeted on Tuesday.

