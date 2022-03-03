Minneapolis patrol officers down by more than half

(ALPHA NEWS) – The Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) has fewer than 270 officers who can patrol the streets.
“There are 268 officers in 911 patrol right now,” a source told Alpha News on Saturday, noting that this number doesn’t include officers who are in field training. “Those 268 are spread out between the five precincts and then further spread out between the three shifts,” the source added. “We continue to lose people weekly.”
Inspector Charlie Adams, who is in charge of policing in the Fourth Precinct, said last Monday that there were 284 patrol officers in the city. That number appears to include officers who are in field training and the number seems to be changing every day. “We’re losing one every day,” he said. “I can’t police North Side with that low number.”
