'Miracle' rescue of 8-month-old alone in field overnight: 'The baby was tough'

On Wednesday, a tense search was underway for Niguel Jackson, a missing 8-month-old child in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, after he had spent the night alone outside.
The day before, the baby's mother headed for the Harding Road Fire Station at around 6:00 p.m. When she arrived, she was taken to a hospital for medical treatment.
As she was being moved the next morning, she mentioned her young son, and first responders immediately began trying to figure out where the boy could be.
Advertisement - story continues below
After contacting family members, they found out that the mother had taken her 8-month-old with her when she started for the fire department, but no one knew where he was or where he could be.
The mother was eventually able to identify a general area where he might be, and search crews including local police departments, fire departments, a police dog and a helicopter began looking for Niguel.
TRENDING: Russia rolls out blatant copy of McDonald's after Golden Arches abandons the country
The situation didn't look promising. The baby had been out by himself for hours, and during the night the temperature had dropped into the 50s, making rescuers concerned about the possibility of hypothermia.
It was the helicopter that first located the child, who was near Saintsville Church. In what EMS spokesperson Mike Chustz called a "miracle," the boy was alive and unharmed -- he didn't even cry when they approached him and picked him up.
Advertisement - story continues below
"The timing didn’t give us a lot of hope, but the baby was tough," Chustz said, according to The Advocate.
“The medics jumped on him and started treating him right away and ... I think he’s gonna be fine," he continued in an interview with WAFB.
"You know, it’s still in a dangerous area but still think that it’s just a miracle basically to see the condition he was in. I did not expect that at all."
Baton Rouge Police Department spokesman Lieutenant Don Coppola said the mother is not currently facing charges and that the incident seems to be a result of the medical issues she was experiencing.
Advertisement - story continues below
"The infant was taken to a local hospital for precautionary medical treatment," the Baton Rouge Police Department shared. "It's believed that the mother suffered apparent medical issues. No charges are pending at this point in time. This investigation remains ongoing."
East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome posted a public acknowledgment of those involved in the rescue efforts.
"Thank you to our emergency responders and community members whose quick coordination led to the recovery of the missing infant this morning in Baton Rouge," she wrote.
Advertisement - story continues below
"The Lord guided your efforts today. Should anyone be experiencing a mental health crisis, organizations like Capital Area Human Services are available to the public."
This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.
WND COMMENTING IS BACK!
Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.
Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is create a commenting account with Insticator and then you will be able to link past comments from Disqus into your new Insticator account. Due to the volume of comments, some older comments may currently be missing but will be uploaded soon! If you have any feedback or questions about your Insticator commenting account, please email them at: [email protected]