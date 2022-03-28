Mitt Romney to get primary challenge from Trump ally?

(CONSERVATIVE BRIEF) -- Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes, a staunch Trump supporter, is getting ready to challenge Sen. Mitt Romney in the 2024 Utah GOP primary.

“Sean is very seriously considering running, regardless if Mitt runs or not,” a person who spoke to Politico on the condition of anonymity. “He’s confident that regardless of what Sen. Romney wants to do, he’s going to pursue this.”

“I guarantee Trump will come up with somebody,” said Carson Jorgensen, chair of the Utah Republican Party. “There’s enough vitriol there that no matter if Trump is running for president, he will run a candidate against Romney.”

