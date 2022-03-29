Mysterious beams of light in sky spotted around the world

(BGR) -- Multiple people spotted a mysterious beam of light in the sky last week. The “red flare”, as many described it, was spotted by people in Houston and other places throughout the world. While the strange red flare might give off extraterrestrial vibes due to its mystery, the phenomenon was most likely nothing quite as extraordinary, some say.
People spotted the mysterious red flare over Houston, Texas the night of Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Others noticed it over Pearland, League City, Deer Park, and Missouri City, ABC13 reports. But a similar mysterious beam of light was also spotted on the other side of the world, in areas like Egypt, several days before. You can see the light in the video above from KHOU11.
While some have had some interesting theories as to what the mysterious beam of light is, many have attributed the red flare to a light pillar. Light pillars appear when lights move through ice crystals in the sky. It creates a beam-like look of light that shoots up into the sky. You can get a good view of light pillars in this photo capturing the Northern Lights and light pillars side by side.
