N.Y. health officials find COVID shots for kids virtually ineffective

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine was found to be only 12% effective for children ages 5 to 11 in a study by New York state officials.

The New York State Department of Health found that the effectiveness of Pfizer’s vaccine against COVID infection plummeted from 68% to 12% during the omicron surge from Dec. 13 through Jan 24. Protection against hospitalization dropped from 100% to 48% during the same period, CNBC reported.

"There is limited evidence on the effectiveness of the BNT162b2 (Pfizer-BioNTech) vaccine for children, particularly those 5-11 years and after the Omicron variant's emergence," the authors state in the abstract.

Last month, Pfizer postponed its application for emergency FDA approval of vaccines for children under the age of 5 after data on the first two doses did not meet expectations. The FDA is awaiting clinical trial data on a third dose for the youngest age group.

TRENDING: Lard help us! Ukrainians grease bullets for Islamic fighters with pork fat

The New York public health officials who conducted the study concluded the dramatic drop in vaccine effectiveness likely was due to the lower dosage the children received. Children in the age group receive two 10-microgram shots, while those 12 to 17 receive 30-microgram shots.

However, Dr. Robert Malone, who has reviewed many scientific papers throughout his career, concluded in an informal review of the New York study on his Substack page that, despite a number of caveats, the data "strongly suggests a profound lack of effectiveness of the Pfizer/BioNTech mRNA COVID-19 vaccine in children."

Malone, the key inventor of the mRNA technology that later was used in the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, said that "in my professional opinion, there is no justification for mandated use of this product for children, and no justification for use at all in healthy children."

Malone also has argued that children statistically have zero risk of severe illness or death from COVID-19.

On "War Room" on Tuesday, Malone told Steve Bannon "the underlying data" in the New York study, "although crude and not adjusted, clearly demonstrates the lack of effectiveness in these vaccines in these pediatric groups, particularly in the young cohort."

"This is probably a large part of why the CDC has been deleting data and spinning data, because the data aren’t supporting effectiveness against omicron," he said.

Malone's reference was to the New York Times report last week citing CDC officials who admitted the agency withheld data from the public for fear it would be misinterpreted by critics.

See Malone's remarks on "War Room":

EDITOR'S NOTE: Last year, America's doctors, nurses and paramedics were celebrated as frontline heroes battling a fearsome new pandemic. Today, under Joe Biden, tens of thousands of these same heroes are denounced as rebels, conspiracy theorists, extremists and potential terrorists. Along with massive numbers of police, firemen, Border Patrol agents, Navy SEALs, pilots, air-traffic controllers, and countless other truly essential Americans, they're all considered so dangerous as to merit termination, their professional and personal lives turned upside down due to their decision not to be injected with the experimental COVID vaccines. Biden's tyrannical mandate threatens to cripple American society – from law enforcement to airlines to commercial supply chains to hospitals. It's already happening. But the good news is that huge numbers of "yesterday's heroes" are now fighting back – bravely and boldly. The whole epic showdown is laid out as never before in the sensational October issue of WND's monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled "THE GREAT AMERICAN REBELLION: 'We will not comply!' COVID-19 power grab ignites bold new era of national defiance."

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!