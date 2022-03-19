Nearly half of Americans plan to save tax refunds as buffer against rising prices

(ZEROHEDGE) – The U.S. federal income tax deadline is fast approaching, and in a sign that U.S. taxpayers are desperate for cash, the IRS has already received 45.4 million individual returns as of Feb. 25, a 0.3% increase from the prior season.
Meanwhile, the newest LendingTree survey of more than 1,000 taxpayers showed that 46% of early filers planning to put their refund money into a savings account, underlining what has been one of the main lessons of the pandemic: You can never have too much cash.
"The next rainy day that comes may not be quite as stormy as this one, but it will definitely come, and extra savings makes you better prepared when it does,” Schulz says. “It also shows that a lot of people are still doing a good job of managing their debts. The lower your debts, the easier it is to save. And the more you save, the less susceptible you are to falling into a debt cycle. That’s a good thing, and I hope people keep doing a good job.”
