It's the New Testament's most frequent instruction, and U.S. Christians don't even know it's there

(THE STREAM) -- Why has American Christianity grown so weak? It’s because of sin, and especially one in particular. Not the sin you’re probably thinking of, though. It’s one you may never have thought was sin.

There’s nothing even slightly hidden about this instruction in the Bible. It’s the most frequently taught theme in the whole New Testament. It’s in the Great Commandment. Disobedience to it earned one group the most stinging rebuke in all the New Testament epistles. The Church as a whole is disobeying it right and left, yet totally oblivious to it.

What is this long-forgotten sin?

Read the full story ›