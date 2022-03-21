'NOT #1!': School cancels class rankings for ludicrous reason

A public school in Colorado effectively has canceled much of the incentive for academic excellence in high school, announcing a decision to drop class rank listings and the valedictorian designation for graduations because learning is "not a competition."

The Washington Examiner explained officials in Cherry Creek School District, just outside of Denver, confirmed beginning in 2026, no valedictorian will be recognized.

And class ranks will be gone, meaning a student passing classes by only a fraction of a point will be assessed the same as a straight-A student.

The district told families in a letter, "The practices of class rank and valedictorian status are outdated and inconsistent with what we know and believe of our students," explained a report from KDVR television. "We believe all students can learn at high levels, and learning is not a competition."

TRENDING: 13-year-old boy was driving the truck that crossed center line and killed entire van full of student athletes

Top students long have been honored by being recognized as the valedictorian or salutatorian during graduation exercises.

One parent told the state that the move is "not going to fix the stress that we are seeing" among students.

At the Daily Mail, a report explained the school's latest "equity" move left parents "infuriated."

The Daily Mail, in fact, explained the district would be involved in using "various other ways" to acknowledge academic achievement, such as an "honor roll," cords given at graduation, and "separate award ceremonies."

Is it a good idea to get rid of class rankings? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 100% (5 Votes)

On social media there was an immediate rejection of the school plans, with one writer sarcastically pointing out, "Now everyone gets a trophy and we are eliminating some of the highest honors because it’s not fair to those that don’t earn it?"

The Denver Post's editorial on the topic noted Cherry Creek officials now were defining "valedictorian" as "mediocrity."

One district in Boulder and another in Colorado Springs already have adopted the concept.

In the report, Vivek Ramaswamy, a bestselling author and political pundit, said schools now are "infected" with "woke culture."

"Diversity is a good thing when it’s about the diversity of thought. But today what's happening, especially in our schools, is we have taken this notion in the name of diversity - we have sacrificed true diversity itself," he told Fox News not long ago.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!