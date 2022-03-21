'NOT #1!': School cancels class rankings for ludicrous reason

A public school in Colorado effectively has canceled much of the incentive for academic excellence in high school, announcing a decision to drop class rank listings and the valedictorian designation for graduations because learning is "not a competition."
The Washington Examiner explained officials in Cherry Creek School District, just outside of Denver, confirmed beginning in 2026, no valedictorian will be recognized.
Advertisement - story continues below
And class ranks will be gone, meaning a student passing classes by only a fraction of a point will be assessed the same as a straight-A student.
The district told families in a letter, "The practices of class rank and valedictorian status are outdated and inconsistent with what we know and believe of our students," explained a report from KDVR television. "We believe all students can learn at high levels, and learning is not a competition."
TRENDING: 13-year-old boy was driving the truck that crossed center line and killed entire van full of student athletes
Top students long have been honored by being recognized as the valedictorian or salutatorian during graduation exercises.
One parent told the state that the move is "not going to fix the stress that we are seeing" among students.
Advertisement - story continues below
At the Daily Mail, a report explained the school's latest "equity" move left parents "infuriated."
The Daily Mail, in fact, explained the district would be involved in using "various other ways" to acknowledge academic achievement, such as an "honor roll," cords given at graduation, and "separate award ceremonies."
On social media there was an immediate rejection of the school plans, with one writer sarcastically pointing out, "Now everyone gets a trophy and we are eliminating some of the highest honors because it’s not fair to those that don’t earn it?"
The Denver Post's editorial on the topic noted Cherry Creek officials now were defining "valedictorian" as "mediocrity."
One district in Boulder and another in Colorado Springs already have adopted the concept.
Advertisement - story continues below
In the report, Vivek Ramaswamy, a bestselling author and political pundit, said schools now are "infected" with "woke culture."
"Diversity is a good thing when it’s about the diversity of thought. But today what's happening, especially in our schools, is we have taken this notion in the name of diversity - we have sacrificed true diversity itself," he told Fox News not long ago.
Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].
SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!
WND COMMENTING IS BACK!
Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.
Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is create a commenting account with Insticator and then you will be able to link past comments from Disqus into your new Insticator account. Due to the volume of comments, some older comments may currently be missing but will be uploaded soon! If you have any feedback or questions about your Insticator commenting account, please email them at: [email protected]