Now TEN airline CEOs urge Biden to end mask mandate!

The CEOs of 10 U.S. passenger and cargo airlines asked President Biden in a letter Wednesday to lift the onboard mask mandate and predeparture testing rules.

The chiefs of Alaska, American, Atlas, Delta, FedEx Express, Hawaiian, JetBlue, Southwest, United, UPS Airlines and the Airlines for America trade association signed the letter.

This month the Biden administration decided to extend the mandate through April 18 before it was set to expire on March 18.

"Now is the time for the Administration to sunset federal transportation travel restrictions – including the international predeparture testing requirement and the federal mask mandate – that are no longer aligned with the realities of the current epidemiological environment," the CEOs write.

Last December, American Airlines CEO Doug Parker and Southwest CEO Gary Kelly said in a Senate hearing that mask mandates for air travel should be lifted, arguing the air in an airliner cabin is safer than any other indoor environment.

They pointed out that the HEPA air filtering systems capture nearly 100% of airborne contamination, exchanging cabin air without outside air every two or three minutes.

Parker said an airliner "is the safest place you can be indoors ... far safer than a theater, safer actually than an intensive care unit."

Kelly asserted "the case is very strong that masks don't add very much, if anything, in the air cabin environment."

"It is very safe and very high quality compared to any other indoor setting," the Southwest CEO said.

At the time, Sara Nelson, the president of the Association of Flight Attendants, insisted the mandate should remain in place, arguing it makes passengers feel safer. And she argued that some older planes don't have HEPA filters.

"I hope we are going to stay on the same messages and follow the medical experts, and do what’s necessary to keep everybody safe," she said.

However, studies by medical experts along with data accumulated from two years of mask mandates indicate they are not effective in curbing the spread of the virus. A study from Bangladesh touted by advocates of mask mandates was shown to have fundamental design flaws. And after researchers released more of their data, it was discovered there actually were minuscule infection differences between the treatment and control groups randomized across 600 villages.

