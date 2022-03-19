Ocasio-Cortez says fossil fuel industry to blame for missing and murdered indigenous women

(THE BLAZE) – Socialist Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York said that the crisis of missing and murdered indigenous women was connected to the proliferation of fossil fuel extraction cites in the United States.

Ocasio-Cortez was speaking at a congressional meeting on "The Neglected Epidemic of Missing BIPOC Women and Girls" when she made the comments on March 3.

"Today, I want to discuss part of this crisis that is all too often overlooked, but whose evidence shows that there's a very meaningful connection here: The correlation between fossil fuel extraction sites and abductions and murders of indigenous women across the United States," Ocasio-Cortez said.

Read the full story ›