Official data: Fully vaccinated people account for 9 of 10 COVID deaths

The fully vaccinated account for 9 of every 10 deaths from COVID-19 in England and 4 of 5 deaths among the triple-vaccinated, according to the latest data published by the U.K. Health Security Agency.

The independent British news site The Exposé reported the government report, published Feb. 22, includes a table on page 41 confirming the vast majority of deaths were among the vaccinated.

About 73.5% of the population of England has been fully vaccinated, and 56.9% have received a booster shot, as of Feb. 28.

See the table from the UKHSA report:

Top health officials around the world, including in the U.S., have acknowledged that the COVID-19 vaccines have not stopped infection or transmission amid the omicron wave – the premise for vaccine mandates – but have insisted the shots prevent hospitalization and death.

However, between Jan 24 and Feb. 20, there were 9,230 COVID-19 hospitalizations in England. The fully vaccinated accounted for 6,689 of them, the triple vaccinated 4,936 and the unvaccinated 2,341.

During that period, there were 4,861 COVID-19 deaths, with the triple vaccinated population accounting for 3,120 of them. The unvaccinated population accounted for only 559.

Overall, the vaccinated population accounted for 89% of all COVID-19 deaths during the four-week period.

The Expose said it's most concerning that while the rate of hospitalizations and deaths has declined for the unvaccinated, it's increased for the vaccinated and boosted.

Between Nov. 22 and Dec. 19, the vaccinated population accounted for 77% of COVID-19 deaths. The latest figures represent a 48% increase. Meanwhile, COVID-19 deaths among the unvaccinated have decreased by 37%.

In the United States, newly published CDC data shows a massive increase in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations since the emergence of the omicron variant among those who have been fully vaccinated.

Dr. Peter McCullough, a cardiologist and epidemiologist who is one of the leading critics of the COVID vaccines, pointed out that "reductions in hospitalization and death were never demonstrated" in randomized controlled studies.

"Now, (there is) disappointment as the data come in to support what everyone has known for months," he wrote on Twitter.

