Ohio GOP Senate debate nearly gets physical as Gibbons, Mandel get into altercation

(FOX NEWS) – The GOP's Friday night U.S. Senate candidate forum in Ohio featured a face-off between candidates Mike Gibbons and Josh Mandel that nearly brought them to blows.

The argument between the two erupted after Mandel claimed Gibbons had "made millions" from business dealings with Chinese companies.

"You may not understand this," Gibbons told Mandel, who then stood up from his seat and confronted Gibbons at the event hosted by FreedomWorks.

