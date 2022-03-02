Pelosi suggests Biden's approval rating low because Americans uninformed

(FOX NEWS) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., suggested Tuesday that Americans are uninformed about President Biden's agenda and what he has worked to do in the White House, but concluded that those who call the United States home are "blessed" to have him as president.

Asked for a reasoning behind Biden's "decline" in polling on certain issues, including COVID-19 and inflation, Pelosi told MSNBC host Andrea Mitchell that she believes the president's work is misunderstood and that his State of the Union address will be "very important" because it will provide him an opportunity to talk about it.

"For people to appreciate what the president has done, and that working together with the Congress, they have to know what it is," Pelosi said, referencing a quote from President Abraham Lincoln on the values of "public sentiment."

