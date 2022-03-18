Pentagon: Russian forces 'remain largely stalled across the country'

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) – Russian forces have not made appreciable progress recently as their invasion enters its fourth week.
A senior U.S. defense official told reporters Friday that they had “largely stalled across the country,” specifically adding that the Pentagon has not seen Russian forces “make significant advances” on Kyiv from the north and northwest or from the east, where they remain 18 miles away.
The cities of Mariupol, which has faced repeated attacks on civilian infrastructure, and Chernihiv have been isolated by Russian forces while they remain on the outside of Kharkiv and Mykolaiv.
