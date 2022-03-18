A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
WorldINTERNATIONAL INSECURITY
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Pentagon: Russian forces 'remain largely stalled across the country'

No appreciable progress as invasion enters 4th week

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 18, 2022 at 5:51pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) – Russian forces have not made appreciable progress recently as their invasion enters its fourth week.

A senior U.S. defense official told reporters Friday that they had “largely stalled across the country,” specifically adding that the Pentagon has not seen Russian forces “make significant advances” on Kyiv from the north and northwest or from the east, where they remain 18 miles away.

The cities of Mariupol, which has faced repeated attacks on civilian infrastructure, and Chernihiv have been isolated by Russian forces while they remain on the outside of Kharkiv and Mykolaiv.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Virginia activist says gun buyback may be ineffective, but they have to show they 'care enough'
Pentagon: Russian forces 'remain largely stalled across the country'
U.S. deploying thousands of Marines to Australia's Northern Territory
Physical music sales just increased for 1st time since 1996
Biden's Dept. of Homeland Security collected bank info on millions of Americans
See more...

WND COMMENTING IS BACK!

Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.

Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is create a commenting account with Insticator and then you will be able to link past comments from Disqus into your new Insticator account. Due to the volume of comments, some older comments may currently be missing but will be uploaded soon! If you have any feedback or questions about your Insticator commenting account, please email them at: [email protected]

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×