Poll: Majority of U.S. parents do not believe Bible is God's word

(WORTHY NEWS) – A new survey led by evangelical researcher George Barna shows that only 40% of US parents consider the Bible to be “God’s accurate word for humanity,” the Christian Post (CP) reports.
“Shockingly few parents intentionally speak to their children about beliefs and behavior based upon a biblical worldview,” Barna said in a statement about the survey results.
Advertisement - story continues below
Conducted in January by the Cultural Research Center at Arizona Christian University, the study surveyed 600 US parents with children younger than 13 in order to analyze “the worldview dilemma of American parents,” CP said. The results were published on Tuesday for the Center’s American Worldview Inventory 2022.
WND COMMENTING IS BACK!
Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.
Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is create a commenting account with Insticator and then you will be able to link past comments from Disqus into your new Insticator account. Due to the volume of comments, some older comments may currently be missing but will be uploaded soon! If you have any feedback or questions about your Insticator commenting account, please email them at: [email protected]