Poll: Majority of U.S. parents do not believe Bible is God's word

(WORTHY NEWS) – A new survey led by evangelical researcher George Barna shows that only 40% of US parents consider the Bible to be “God’s accurate word for humanity,” the Christian Post (CP) reports.

“Shockingly few parents intentionally speak to their children about beliefs and behavior based upon a biblical worldview,” Barna said in a statement about the survey results.

Conducted in January by the Cultural Research Center at Arizona Christian University, the study surveyed 600 US parents with children younger than 13 in order to analyze “the worldview dilemma of American parents,” CP said. The results were published on Tuesday for the Center’s American Worldview Inventory 2022.

