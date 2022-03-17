Pompeo charges Biden's agenda now undermining Israel

Joe Biden's administration has launched an agenda to undermine Israel, the leading democracy in the Middle East and America's staunchest ally on many issues, according to former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
In a report published by the American Center for Law and Justice, he charged the Biden administration with "taking steps within the State Department to undermine Israel's democratic legitimacy."
Advertisement - story continues below
This is happening even as Biden's appointees continue negotiating toward a nuclear deal with Iran, "which would directly imperil Israel's security" and has been opposed even by Iran's Arab neighbors.
Explained Pompeo, "Recent reports show that the State Department has released a new grant opportunity, with potential funding of up to $1 million, to 'strengthen accountability and human rights in Israel and the West Bank and Gaza.' As innocuous as that sounds, the reality is the State Department is going to use your taxpayer dollars to support work which slanders Israel and falsely paints it as an apartheid state."
TRENDING: 2 Jewish ladies and a black Republican walk into a restaurant …
He said the pending grant procedures are "just the latest in a long line of blatant anti-Israel bias among Biden administration hires, particularly in the State Department. Sarah Margon, the current nominee to be assistant secretary for Democracy, Human Rights and Labor – the State Department bureau funding the grant – has shown support for the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement in the past. BDS operates as an antisemitic, corporate blacklisting of the Israeli state and its people, and is founded on the false, one-sided premise that Israel is actively oppressing Palestinians in the West Bank."
He noted, too, that Elizabeth Campbell once worked as the Washington, D.C., director of the U.N. Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East, which is "responsible for running schools in the West Bank that indoctrinate Palestinians with blatant antisemitic propaganda, particularly in textbooks that are rife with anti-Israel bias."
Advertisement - story continues below
And Campbell now is deputy assistant secretary in the State Department’s Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration, he noted.
While President Trump stopped U.S. funding for UNWRA because the program was "only prolonging and intensifying the conflict in the West Bank by raising generations of Palestinians to hate Israel," now "Team Biden is employing the very individuals responsible for overseeing these problematic anti-Israel programs."
The agenda includes far more, Pompeo said.
"Last year, the Biden Administration violated the Taylor Force Act by resuming aid to the Palestinian Authority, knowing full well that the PA was still funding its infamous 'pay for slay' programs. These programs held up terrorists who killed innocent Israeli civilians as 'martyrs' and gave their families a stipend whenever they were either put in prison for their crimes or killed," he pointed out.
But Biden's decision to spend U.S. tax money in that way only "incentivized acts of terror and, in so doing, made the conflict worse, not better," he said.
Advertisement - story continues below
He said Biden is advancing, through the grant program, the same agenda as did Amnesty International with its "sham report" that called Israel an apartheid state.
He said Biden's move hurts America.
"Israel is one of our strongest and most important allies. It is a beacon of democracy and freedom in the Middle East, and our efforts should be directed towards championing its example and sowing good relations between Israel and its neighbors.
"This is exactly what the Trump administration achieved with the signing of the Abraham Accords, historic peace agreements between Israel and its neighbors that signaled the beginning of a new era, one that would not be dominated by the fictional, oft-repeated narrative that there could be no peace in the Middle East without resolving the Israel-Palestinian conflict."
Advertisement - story continues below
Pompeo called on members of Congress to demand Biden cancel the grant program.
"U.S. taxpayer dollars should not be directed toward the intentional delegitimization of one of our closest and strongest allies."
Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].
SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!
WND COMMENTING IS BACK!
Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.
Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is create a commenting account with Insticator and then you will be able to link past comments from Disqus into your new Insticator account. Due to the volume of comments, some older comments may currently be missing but will be uploaded soon! If you have any feedback or questions about your Insticator commenting account, please email them at: [email protected]