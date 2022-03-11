A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Private schools nationwide implementing race-essentialist curricula

Trained by Black Panther

Published March 11, 2022 at 1:40pm
(BREITBART) – Through teacher training lectures with titles like “Cultivating Anti-Racists and Activists in Kindergarten,” “Decolonizing the Minds of Second Graders,” and “The White People Way,” the nation’s leading accreditation association for private schools is instructing educators to adopt a race-essentialist and cultural Marxist curriculum for children as young as five years old.

The National Association of Independent Schools (NAIS) hosts professional development conferences for teachers at schools in their network, which promote a race-based curriculum and grading system — including tips on how to avoid transparency with parents — according to a trove of footage reviewed by Breitbart News.

The principal professional development conference hosted by NAIS for teachers, The People of Color Conference, was started by “Educational Diversity/Equity Consultant” and former NAIS Director of Diversity Randolph Carter, who is a self-described Black Panther.

Read the full story ›

