Pro-life leaders warn senators Jackson likely wouldn't be fair

Dozens of pro-life leaders raised concerns about the nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court in a letter to Senate Judiciary Committee leaders Monday.

“Ketanji Brown Jackson’s record speaks loudly of the type of justice she would be on the Supreme Court,” read the letter, addressed to Democratic Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin and Republican Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley. “She has been handpicked by a pro-abortion president to satisfy the pressure campaign from pro-abortion, progressive activists.”

The coalition, which includes leaders of the American College of Pediatricians, Susan B. Anthony List, National Right to Life and numerous other organizations, urged the Senate to consider Jackson’s judicial record on abortion issues.

The letter focused on an amicus brief Jackson co-authored for the Massachusetts National Abortion Rights Action League (NARAL) regarding “buffer zones” which restricted protests outside abortion clinics.

Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson on abortion cases: “Roe and Casey are the settled law of the Supreme Court concerning the right to terminate a woman’s pregnancy. They have established a framework that the court has reaffirmed.” https://t.co/cxOECWPc3g pic.twitter.com/4HRSTm7DIS — PBS NewsHour (@NewsHour) March 22, 2022

“She portrayed pro-life sidewalk counselors as a ‘hostile, noisy crowd of “in-your-face” protesters,’” the letter read. “Jackson’s past writings strongly indicate that she may be unable to fairly consider arguments from those politically divergent from her own.”

The coalition letter also pointed to a million-dollar ad campaign from the pro-abortion group Demand Justice in support of Jackson’s nomination and support for Jackson voiced by Planned Parenthood, NARAL, The American Constitution Society and the National Women’s Law Center, all of which it said are proponents of abortion.

“President Joe Biden has committed to only appoint justices who support the Roe v. Wade jurisprudence,” the letter said.”Scholars from across the spectrum of legal thought have criticized Roe as ‘bad constitutional law’ and ‘among the most damaging of judicial decisions.’”

Jackson signaled support for the precedents established in Roe v. Wade during her hearing before the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday, calling the case “the settled law of the Supreme Court concerning the right to terminate a woman’s pregnancy.”

