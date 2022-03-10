Professor predicted Ukraine crisis in 2015 and how it would be West's fault

(TRENDING POLITICS) – Foreign affairs scholar John Mearsheimer in 2015 gave a lecture on the Ukraine crisis that might as well have been given yesterday. It presents a stinging analysis of why the Ukraine crisis is the West’s fault.
“And we thought that we could just drive right up to his door step and it wouldn’t matter,” Mearsheimer said, referring to Putin. “Right? We did not think that Russia was aggressive.”
“What happened here is that after the crisis broke out on February 22nd [2014], we then decided that Russia was aggressive,” he went on. “We then decided that Russia was bent on creating a greater Russia. It was after the fact. And by the way, this is why President Obama and virtually all of Washington was caught with their pants down when this crisis broke out after February 22nd. ‘Cause they did not see it coming.”
