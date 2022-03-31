A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Professor wants to make Shakespeare woke

'You can't make room for new voices without getting rid of some of the old'

WND News Services
Published March 31, 2022
(THE COLLEGE FIX) – A professor who specializes in premodern critical race studies offers a course called “Cancel Shakespeare” that aims to chip away at what the scholar contends is the notion that the Bard is only for white people.

“I want to continue to fight the idea that Shakespeare—or any scholarly field—belongs to White people and their expertise,” University of British Columbia Associate English Professor Dennis Britton said in a campus news release.

“There is a long history of Black people reading, performing, loving, hating, and critiquing Shakespeare,” he said. “This history also inspires the work I do.”

