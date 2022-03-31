Professor wants to make Shakespeare woke

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – A professor who specializes in premodern critical race studies offers a course called “Cancel Shakespeare” that aims to chip away at what the scholar contends is the notion that the Bard is only for white people.

“I want to continue to fight the idea that Shakespeare—or any scholarly field—belongs to White people and their expertise,” University of British Columbia Associate English Professor Dennis Britton said in a campus news release.

“There is a long history of Black people reading, performing, loving, hating, and critiquing Shakespeare,” he said. “This history also inspires the work I do.”

