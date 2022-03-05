Psaki claims rising gas prices have nothing to do with Biden policies

(TOWNHALL) – In Friday's briefing, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki struggled to find answers to reporters' questions about the rising cost of gas that's hit a fever pitch since Russia's invasion of Ukraine but has been rising steadily since President Biden took office last January.
"The reason why the price of gas is going up is not because of steps the President has taken," Psaki claimed. "They are because President Putin is invading Ukraine and that is creating a great a deal of instability in the global marketplace."
Psaki continued by saying the White House and Biden administration "are very focused on minimizing the impact to families" caused by rising gas prices. "If you reduce supply in the global marketplace, you are going to raise gas prices, you are going to raise the price of oil," Psaki then added, saying such supply reductions and subsequent cost increases are "something the president is very mindful of and focused on."
